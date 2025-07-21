Foul-Mouthed Hunter Biden Blames George Clooney, Obama Allies, Ambien for His Father’s Disastrous 2024 Run

In a new expletive-laden interview that lasted for more than three hours, Hunter Biden is placing blame for the Democrats’ 2024 loss squarely with allies and staffers of President Obama. He says the liberal commentariat unnecessarily pushed his father out of public life with no insight into how to actually win a national race.

Mr. Biden, who received a pardon late last year, sat down for the first time since his father left the White House with the YouTube show “Channel 5” hosted by independent reporter Andrew Callaghan. The interview, which aired Monday, is more than three hours long.

He made clear that he does not believe his father is to blame in any way for the Democrats’ devastating loss last year, which saw them lose all levers of power in the nation’s capital.

“I thought that we had cleared all of the hurdles that they had set up for us,” he said of the three-week period between the June 2024 debate and his father’s decision to drop out of the race.

“It was a horrible debate, and there’s no arguing that it was anything but an absolutely horrible debate and I think that it scared the s–t out of people that were already concerned about his age,” Mr. Biden said.

“My dad grew old in front of everybody’s eyes,” he added, defending his father. “Joe Biden got 81 million votes and it wasn’t because of Donald Trump that Joe Biden got 81 million votes. Joe Biden got more votes than anybody that’s ever run for president in the United States before, by a large margin.”

“For some reason, the intelligentsia of the Democratic Party, with 20/20 hindsight, believes that Joe Biden should have considered not running against because of their perception that he was too old, and so then, the drumbeat began,” Mr. Biden said. He went on to claim that his father only did poorly because his staff was giving him Ambien as a result of a lengthy trip abroad which left him jetlagged, even though that trip was weeks before the actual debate.

Mr. Biden said sarcastically that the Democratic Party’s elite only moved to oust his father as their presidential nominee because they were being “egged on by the Pod Save America saviors of the Democratic Party.”

He described the show’s hosts as nothing more than “four white millionaires that are dining out on their association with Barack Obama from 16 years ago, living in Beverly f–ing Hills telling the rest of the world what Black voters in South Carolina really want.”

One of the hosts, Tommy Vietor, wrote in a post on X that Mr. Biden should do some introspection rather than come after him and other Democrats who told the 46th president to gracefully bow out.

“It’s good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family’s insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we’re all now living with,” Mr. Vietor wrote sarcastically.

Mr. Biden then went after the former Chicago mayor, Rahm Emanuel, who also served as Mr. Obama’s first White House chief of staff. He also mentioned Mr. Obama’s chief political strategist, David Axelrod.

“I can’t believe that we do this over and over again. I hear Rahm Emanuel is gonna run for president,” Mr. Biden said. “David Axelrod’s gonna run his campaign for him. Oh boy, there’s the answer. There’s the f–ing answer.” He also attacked President Clinton’s chief strategist, James Carville, who told his father to quit last year, saying that Mr. Carville hasn’t one a political race in decades.

Actor George Clooney also received some fire from Mr. Biden, who called him a “brand” rather than a knowledgeable political figure or artist. Mr. Clooney wrote a New York Times op-ed arguing for Mr. Biden to leave the race after his debate performance.

“F– him,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Clooney. “I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F–ing George Clooney is not a f–ing actor. He is f–ing like … I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

Beyond his father’s own departure from the race, Mr. Biden spoke out about the Democratic Party’s response to the ongoing mass deportation operation.

Mr. Biden said he had one message for Democrats warning their colleagues not to talk about migrants because the issue of illegal immigration is a political loser. “F– you,” he said in the interview.

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you get food on your f–ing table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f–ing garden?” “Who do you think is here by the f–ing sheer f–ing, just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give [themselves] and their families a better chance?”

He specifically trained his ire at Messrs. Axelrod and Emanuel on the issue of immigration. Mr. Biden says the two former Obama staffers have no idea how to meet the political moment.

“You’ve got David Axelrod, you know, and Rahm f–ing Emanuel — so f–ing smart Rahm Emanuel — saying, ‘We gotta understand that these people are really mad,’” Mr. Biden said, imitating the former top Obama aides who say more conservative white voters must be appeased by cracking down on illegal immigration. “Rahm, the only people that f–ing appeal to those f–ing white voters which Joe Biden … got 81 million votes and he did not because he appeased their f–ing Trumpian sense, but because he challenged it.”

“These guys think that we need to run away from all values in order for us to lead. I say, ‘F– you,’” Mr. Biden declared. He went even further, saying that if he were the President of the United States, he would call President Bukele and tell him to either empty his prisons holding the migrants deported from America, or Mr. Biden would “f–ing invade.”