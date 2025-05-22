‘Free, Free Palestine’: Two Israeli Embassy Staff, Due To Be Engaged, Shot Dead in Washington D.C. by Madman Who Shouted in Custody

Two staff members from the Israeli embassy at Washington, D.C. were killed late Wednesday night in what is being described as an antisemitic attack. Israel’s ambassador confirmed that two of his employees had been murdered just blocks from the United States Capitol, and that they were likely to be engaged within days.

The shooting took place outside of the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night. At the time, the American Jewish Committee was holding an event at the venue.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share,” the secretary of homeland security, Kristi Noem, said in a statement after the killings. The couple’s identities have yet to be disclosed.

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police identified the suspect as a man from Chicago who chanted, “Free, free Palestine!” after being arrested.

“The suspect chanted, ‘Free, free Palestine!’ while in custody. The suspect has been tentatively identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago,” police chief Pamela Smith announced Wednesday.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States says the two staff members were in a relationship, and that the man was planning on proposing to his girlfriend in a matter of days before they were both killed.

“The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of ‘free Palestine’ was a young couple about to be engaged,” Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said at a press conference early Thursday morning. “The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.”

The American Jewish Committee was hosting an event for young leaders at the Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening before the two embassy employees were killed. According to Jewish Insider, the shooter killed the two embassy staffers and then made his way inside the museum where he was detained by security guards.

Israel’s representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called the attack a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism” after the murders took place on Wednesday.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” Mr. Danon writes. “Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.”