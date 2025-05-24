‘Free Palestine’ Replaces Black Lives Matter as the Cause of the Morally Vacuous Activist Class

An entire generation of young people has been brainwashed, and it’s only a matter of time before it gets worse.

Now we know what “globalize the intifada” means.

After a pro-Palestinian Marxist was arrested after shooting and killing a German-born evangelical Christian, Yaron Lischinsky, and his American girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim, in front of the Capital Jewish Museum at Washington, D.C., he chanted, “Free, free Palestine.”

The murderer, who reportedly traveled from Chicago to kill two innocent 20-something-year-olds, surely knew the embassy workers were Jewish. His justification, as far as we know, was a blood libel that is a millennium old. The slander has simply been repackaged for the modern audience.

Indeed, the “genocide” libel is spread by Qatari-bought pseudo-intellectuals on elite U.S. campuses, New York Times and Washington Post editorialists, liberal activists, right-wing paleo “influencers,” European powers, Democratic House members, big media and many others.

“Palestine,” something most intifada protesters know virtually nothing about, has replaced Black Lives Matter as the cause of the morally vacuous and dangerously illiterate activist class. An entire generation of young people has been brainwashed. It’s only a matter of time before it gets worse.

Only a few days ago, media outlets, including NBC News, reported, without a hint of skepticism, a United Nations warning that 14,000 babies were going to die from starvation in Gaza within 48 hours.

Two days? Fourteen thousand babies?

Any editor or reporter who repeated such a preposterous claim is either too gullible or too dishonest to be in a newsroom. However, at this point, the establishment media will amplify any unsubstantiated and unhinged accusation if the target is right.

As it turns out, the UN retracted the claim. What the report actually said was that 14,100 cases of malnutrition could occur among children, not babies, if aid did not reach them over the next year.

Then again, as with most UN reports, even that number is likely a concoction. The Hamas-run “Gaza Health Ministry,” which is less reliable than the UN and doesn’t distinguish between civilians and armed terrorists, lies about death tolls, and puts on low-budget Pallywood productions for credulous Western audiences.

The UN has issued more condemnations of Israel than all other nations combined. Not long ago, UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization passed a resolution denying Jews any historical connection to the Temple Mount and Western Wall, which came as a surprise to anyone who’s read a book.

Then, of course, we know that 12 employees of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East took part in the Hamas massacre of Jews on October 7, not merely offering logistical help or coordination, but participating in the actual kidnapping and murdering of civilians.

If the UN were a country, Israel would be compelled to declare war on it.

No, Israel is not wantonly murdering children in Gaza. It has temporarily blocked “aid” because Hamas steals it, sells it and uses food to control civilians.

How many of the “protesters” who “occupy” college libraries know that Gaza, which was given autonomy all the way back in 2006, is provided food, clean water and electricity by Israel? How many know that the Israeli government forcibly removed thousands of Jews from Gaza because Palestinians can only live Judenfrei?

American Jews even purchased 3,000 greenhouses that stood over 1,000 acres for $14 million and gave them to the Palestinian Authority so they could become self-sufficient, gratis. Palestinians destroyed them. There was no peace. Because peace was never the point.

Israel doesn’t target civilians, either. It is constantly sending warnings to the population about its operations, often putting its own soldiers in additional danger. Israel is fighting a war against Hamas, which unleashed a 9/11 on it and then cowered behind civilians, purposely churning out martyrs.

There is real suffering in Gaza. It was brought on by one side. All of it could end tomorrow if Hamas returned the remaining hostages and surrendered.

Let’s be honest, though, reality doesn’t matter to the “Free Palestine” crowd. There is a reason Western intifada targets Jewish businesses, Holocaust museums, Hillels, synagogues and innocent people on the streets of D.C. It has nothing to do with “ceasefires” or aid.

The tragedy at the Capital Jewish Museum, where Lischinsky and Milgrim were killed, was not pro-Israel. It wasn’t sponsored by Mossad, but by the American Jewish Congress.

Recall that the first “protests” against Israel broke out in Times Square and college campuses hours after the Oct. 7 massacre, before the bodies of the dead were identified or any retaliation occurred.

“Anti-Zionism” is now the most significant form of antisemitism in the world. It has long been the predominant justification for violence and hatred against Jews in Europe and the Middle East for a long time. And now it’s here.

