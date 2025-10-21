From Takaichi to Ciattarelli, Optimism Is on the March All Around the World

In some off-year elections, Republicans have a good chance of capturing statehouses in Virginia and New Jersey.

How about a little optimism today?

Begin with Japan’s new and first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, who proudly cites Margaret Thatcher as her inspiration.

Wow. We could use another Thatcher for sure.

Even more good news — she is a protege of the great Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe. Who tried so hard to promote economic growth in Japan. Who was a great friend of President Trump (and yours truly).

We know that Ms. Takaichi is a strong “Japan First” nationalist with no love for Communist China.

All told, it looks like a great story developing over there.

Want some more optimism?

My pal Art Laffer is at London, advising the Conservative and Reform parties on tax cuts and the Laffer curve.

Now there’s a welcome relief.

The Tories have been brain-dead ever since they pushed Ms. Truss out of power. She was a Lafferite cutting tax rates.

Tax rates are so high in Britain that nobody wants to invest there under the looney left.

Now, though, it turns out the former Labour prime minister, Tony Blair, agrees with Mr. Laffer and says the top income tax rate should be cut below 40 percent. How’s that for good news?

Now, back here at home, in some off-year elections, Republicans have a good chance of capturing statehouses in Virginia and New Jersey.

Virginia elected Republican Glenn Youngkin four years ago, and they could do it again with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

In New Jersey, Congressman Jack Ciattarelli, who nearly won four years ago, is closing fast with a big voter registration surge and a populist tax revolt behind him, with all kinds of Trump MAGA support.

Think of this — four years ago, Mr. Ciattarelli lost by just 84,000 votes. Since then, Republicans have added 164,000 new registered voters, while Democrats have lost 51,000.

In off-year elections, the party in the White House is supposed to lose, but Mr. Trump’s many successes across the board may upend that received wisdom.

One reason for that is the Democratic standard-bearer in New York City, Zohran Mamdani the Commie — who hates cops, Jewish people, the state of Israel, loves high taxes, and wants to make everything free.

Now, my pal and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa won the first debate on the issues. And there’s no reason for him to drop out.

He’s the duly elected GOP nominee, and 30 percent of voters should not be disempowered — that’s how many voted Republican in last year’s election.

Anyway, a Mamdani victory would really be a big defeat for the Democratic Party, if you ask me.

And it will help Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, take the New York statehouse next year. She could be governor. And that’s cause for even more optimism.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.