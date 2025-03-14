Fuming Democrats Pushing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Primary Schumer After His ‘Surrender’ on GOP Spending Bill

Democrats are reportedly ready to write checks for a challenge to the Senate minority leader, who is up for reelection in 2028.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was notorious for being a thorn in the side of House Speaker Pelosi. Now, some Democrats and liberal activists are urging her to primary Senate Minority Leader Schumer over his decision to back the Republicans’ stop-gap spending measure to keep the government open.

Mr. Schumer had initially said Senate Democrats would block the bill, likely leading to a government shutdown. However, in a speech on Thursday, he said that a shutdown would give Republicans “the keys to the city, state and country,” which he added would be worse than a shutdown. The decision by Mr. Schumer to vote to advance the bill likely means that some Senate Democrats will also vote for it, helping Republicans clear the 60 vote threshold needed to pass legislation by midnight to prevent a shutdown.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, President Trump offered his “congratulations” to Mr. Schumer for having the “‘guts’ and courage” to do “the right thing” and back the spending bill.

“A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!” Mr. Trump wrote.

Among liberals, the decision is seen as a “surrender” and is becoming a source of frustration as Democrats had the ability to stop Republicans, something they have thus far struggled to do as Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez harshly criticized Mr. Schumer’s decision during an appearance on CNN on Thursday.

“This turns the federal government into a slush fund for Donald Trump and Elon Musk. It sacrifices Congressional authority,” she said of the spending bill. “It is almost unthinkable why Senate Democrats would vote to hand the few pieces of leverage away for free.”

Speaking to reporters, she said she believes it is a “huge slap in the face” to House Democrats from districts that Mr. Trump won in the election who “walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people” by voting against the spending bill.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett wrote on X, “It is clear that some of us understand the present danger & some don’t!”

“I stand by the NO vote on the blank check for Trump & Elon… I’ve got no explanation nor agreement with Senate Dems being complicit in Trump’s Tyranny,” she said.

Politico and CNN reported that several Democratic lawmakers, even more centrist ones, at the party’s policy retreat started making comments about being “ready to write checks for AOC for Senate” after Mr. Schumer’s announcement.

One Democrat told CNN they have “never seen people so mad.”

Liberal activists and commentators on social media have also been venting their frustration. Journalist Jemele Hill posted on Bluesky that Ms. Ocasio Cortez “should absolutely challenge [Schumer] in a primary.”

For her part, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, said on CNN that she believes Democrats need a “united” caucus that can “stand up for this country and not vote for cloture and not vote for this bill.”

However, she did not address the question of whether she would launch a primary challenge to Schumer, 74, when he is up for reelection to a sixth term in 2028 should he decide to run again.