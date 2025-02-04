Future Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Will Be a Hindrance to Trump’s Crackdown on Dangerous Migrants

While running for re-election as governor of New York in 2018, he publicly called the ICE agents ‘a bunch of thugs.’

Want to know one reason why I’m itching to run for mayor? Andrew Cuomo is making moves toward announcing a campaign, with his allies preparing to launch a super PAC on his behalf.

Mr. Cuomo has been meeting with focus groups to figure out what positions he should now take, pivoting and shifting away from his old classics like no cash bail, congestion pricing, and supporting his parole board, which released 20 police officer killers.

While all of that Cuomo revisionism was taking place last week, Tom Homan, President Trump’s former border tsar, was revived and reinvigorated, sending the men and women of ICE into the Bronx, where they’re arresting members of the vicious Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

One of the violent gang members of Tren de Aragua was the ringleader of the gang that had been taking over housing complexes in Aurora, Colorado. The ringleader fled to the Bronx, where he and his gang members thought they would be protected in New York City, a sanctuary city.

In New York City, the NYPD is not permitted to work with ICE to identify known gang members with criminal backgrounds. While that was going on, President Trump was pressuring Venezuela to take back their gang members. Yesterday, in response, Maduro said he would do so.

During this time, Andrew Cuomo refused to apologize to ICE agents. While running for re-election as governor of New York in 2018, he publicly called the ICE agents “a bunch of thugs.” He said: “New York State is the state that said we will not cooperate with ICE. They are a bunch of thugs.”

In 2017, while Mr. Cuomo was New York State governor, MS-13 was taking over whole sections of Suffolk County, and their base of operations was at Central Islip and Brentwood. They committed a dozen brutal murders and threatened on social media to commit more. That was in Peter King’s district on Long Island.

I often met Peter King while patrolling the area with the Guardian Angels. Mr. King said he would invite President Trump and his attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, to the federal courthouse in Suffolk County to crack down on MS-13. President Trump came and was joined by police and sheriffs from Suffolk and Nassau counties, along with New York State troopers.

President Trump promised the law enforcement agencies that if they worked with Tom Homan and ICE, they would destroy the vile criminal cartel MS-13 and restore safety to the streets.

From that day forward, MS-13 was on the run and went into hiding. Andrew Cuomo doubled down on his opposition to ICE and was joined by Senator Gillibrand, who called for the abolition of ICE. ICE conducted a raid in New York City and arrested 180 illegal immigrants who had outstanding criminal convictions while here.

Governor Cuomo held a press conference, where he claimed that ICE had been politicized by the Trump administration. He said the arrest of those illegal immigrants who had already been convicted of crimes they committed was “un-American.” Mr. Cuomo even threatened to sue the Trump administration.

Mr. Homan responded to Mr. Cuomo’s charges, saying, “It’s personal, and I’m not going to sit here and call him names. I did plenty of that last night under my breath. But what Cuomo was saying is disgusting.”

Calling ICE agents “thugs” is beyond belief. Think about it: These are men and women who are fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, who chose to enforce the laws in this country. They put on a Kevlar vest and go out to protect the community against violent offenders.

For Andrew Cuomo, it’s time for him to go on an apology tour. Start with the ICE agents you called “thugs.” Then there will be many others to apologize to as well, and I’ll be sure to remind him when I’m running against him.