Gal Gadot, Israeli Director to Screen Hamas Attack Videos for Select Hollywood Insiders

An Oscar-winning director, Guy Nattiv, and the Israeli actress, Gal Gadot, are organizing invite-only screenings of video collected by the Israeli government of the October 7 attacks in an effort to tamp down conspiracy theories about the atrocities that occurred.

The screenings, to be held in New York and Los Angeles, are intended for Hollywood celebrities and insiders, and are already prompting criticism from some on the left and promises of protests outside the venues.

According to a journalist present at an earlier screening, the video is “indescribable, raw footage” that includes the murder, torture, and abuse of children and adults alike. The screening has already been shown to international journalists in Israel on October 22 and Israeli Knesset members on November 2. Knesset members were seen visibly shaken and in tears after watching the film, according to the Times of Israel.

Mr. Nattiv felt the need to host the event in remembrance of the Holocaust. “As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them,” the Hollywood director said. “Because now the denial begins — it is a fake, it is not a fake. We cannot pass by in silence.”

The footage will be aired at undisclosed locations in both cities. Entertainment industry celebrities and executives are invited to the screening, but exact details regarding the date and guest list have not been released. As in the case of prior showcasing of the film, recording and phone use will be prohibited.

Ms. Gadot and Mr. Nattiv’s event has been rebuked by anti-Israel activists in the entertainment industry. In one now-deleted post, an activist urged followers to show up to the event location and protest. The activist claimed the event is a “Zionist Trap.” “Their main goal is to get photos of Muslims/Arabs/brown and black folks protesting outside” the user claimed.

The Israeli government has also limited who has been allowed to view the footage. Rolling Stones contributor, Jesse Rosenfeld, who has been critical of the Jewish state on social media and in the left-leaning publication, was denied a credential. According to the Hollywood tabloid, Israel’s director of foreign press, Ron Paz, stated, “Rolling Stone is not a news organization and we are not dealing with this gentleman.”

Ms. Gadot, who shot to fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, is an Israeli-born actress and model as well as a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces. Mr. Nattiv is one of only two Israeli directors to have won an Oscar, for his shortly film, Skin.