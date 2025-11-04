Gatherers in New York Mourn Return of Lone Soldier Omer Neutra’s Body After 758 Days of Captivity in Gaza

In December 2024, Israeli authorities confirmed that he had been killed on October 7 and his body taken hostage.

On a brisk Monday evening, the Hostage Family Forum in New York gathered for a candle light vigil for the return of Omer Neutra, a lone soldier whose body had been held captive for 758 days. As Israeli flags swayed against the backdrop of midtown highrises in Columbus Circle, the vigil was led by Hebrew song and prayer.

A Long Island native, the ceremony brought together members of the Plainview community along with loyal Hostage Forum attendees who meet regularly on Sunday mornings to advocate for the release of all remaining captives.

On Monday morning, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced in a statement that the bodies of Asaf Hamami, Omer Maxim Neutra and Oz Daniel have been returned to Israel, saying that the Israeli government “shares in the deep sorrow of the Hamami, Neutra and Daniel families,” reiterating that Hamas is “required to uphold its commitments to the mediators” and return all of the deceased hostages for a proper burial in their respective country.

Since the Hamas led attack on October 7, the Neutra family led valiant efforts to keep their son’s release on the forefront of leaders both in the United States and Israel, speaking at the Republican National Convention last July. For nearly 14 months the Neutra family did not know the status of Omer’s condition. In December 2024, Israeli authorities confirmed that he had been killed on October 7 and his body taken hostage. Today marks the end of the Neutra family’s anguish and uncertainty.

A dual Israeli-American citizen, it was no surprise that Omer wanted to join the Israeli Defense Force after graduating from high school, Raz Yona, 24, recounts. In fact, the two frequently discussed a shared desire to enlist in their junior and senior year. “I’m also a dual citizen and something I considered for a long time before college was joining the IDF and in a lot of ways it’s a parallel,” Mr. Yona tells the New York Sun.

Though the intensity of New York City’s politics in response to the war in the Middle East ushered in massive anti-Israel demonstrations, including the tearing of Omer’s posters across the city, Yona admits it was difficult not to internalize. But, he adds, “a lot of people here in New York are anti-Israel which is obviously its own issue, but bringing Omer home was never a political topic.” He is relieved to finally have a place where he can visit him.

As a grandson of Holocaust survivors, in 2020 Omer deferred his acceptance to Binghamton University and instead enlisted in the Israeli army after a gap year.

A platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion, Omer’s tank was ambushed by RPG fire and explosive devices on October 7 by Hamas terrorists on the border near Nirim. Oz Daniel, 19, whose body was also released today was killed in the same attack along with Sgt. Shaked Dahan. Nimrod Cohen was the only survivor. He was released along with 20 living hostages in the historic exchange on October 13.

Dana Cwaigrach, an Israeli living in New York and the central organizer of the Hostage Family Forum, told the New York Sun that today is a moment of closure. “I feel this has been my life’s mission for the past two years,” Ms. Cwaigrach said. “It’s bittersweet. I wish Omer were alive, but in these circumstances, this is the best outcome we can get.”