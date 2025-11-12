Gavin Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Indicted on Public Corruption Charges

Prosecutors allege she claimed personal expenses, such as private jet travel and luxury hotel stays, as business deductions on her tax returns.

A former chief of staff to California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has been indicted on public corruption charges by President Trump’s Justice Department.

Federal officials unveiled the public corruption charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, against Dana Williamson on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors named Sean McCluskie, a former chief of staff to Xavier Becerra, who is running for California attorney general, and a lobbyist, Greg Campbell, in the indictment as well.

Ms. Williamson worked as Mr. Newsom’s chief of staff from 2022 to 2024.

A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California says the former top aide “conspired with others to divert approximately $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to an associate’s personal use.”

“Collectively, they funneled the money through various business entities and disguised it as pay for what was, in reality, a no-show job,” the statement said.

Federal officials allege Ms. Williamson created “false, backdated contracts” after she received a subpoena regarding Paycheck Protection Program loans made to her business. They also accuse her of claiming more than $1 million in “business deductions for what were actually personal and nondeductible expenditures, such as private jet travel, luxury hotel stays, home furnishings, and designer handbags, as well as deductions for no-show jobs for friends and family.”

The indictment alleges that Ms. Williamson stepped back from her role in allegedly leading the conspiracy when she joined Mr. Newsom’s administration, but states that her involvement in the scheme continued during her time in government.

The FBI Sacramento special agent in charge, Sid Patel, said in a statement, “Today’s charges are the result of three years of relentless investigative work, in partnership with IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

“The FBI will remain vigilant in its efforts to uncover fraud and corruption, ensuring our government systems are held to the highest standards,” he added.

The timeline for the beginning of the investigation indicates that it started during the Biden Administration.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mr. Newsom noted that Ms. Williamson “no longer serves in this administration.”

“While we are still learning details of the allegations, the governor expects all public servants to uphold the highest standards of integrity,” the statement added. “At a time when the president is openly calling for his attorney general to investigate political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty in a court of law by a jury of one’s peers.”

Ms. Williamson was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday evening.