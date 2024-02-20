Gay Activists in Seattle Declare ‘Homosexual Intifada’ in Support of Palestinians

The ‘Queer for Palestine’ movement is calling for violence in support of a regime known for its contempt of LGBTQ populations.

Activists in Seattle are plastering signs around the city calling for a “homosexual intifada” following an anti-Israel protest in the city.

A conservative radio host in Washington, Jason Rantz, is reporting the signs around the city, which show two men kissing with their faces covered with keffiyehs.

The “Queers for Palestine” movement has drawn criticism and backlash from the press and the public, many of whom say the group has a death wish.

“This is where wokeness has taken us — to a situation where the young of the West are throwing their lot in with a regime that would throw them from a top-floor given half a chance,” one British pundit, Brendan O’Neill, wrote for the Daily Telegraph, noting that people online have compared the movement to “Chickens for KFC.”

The signs follow an anti-Israel march that took place over the weekend, drawing in thousands of participants, organizers estimated. Protesters blocked streets and traffic as they demanded a cease-fire.

“We came here to show that the people of Seattle stand with Palestine. Especially when Israel started already bombing Rafah, where 1.5 million people are trapped,” one protester, Hossam Nasr, told KOMO News in Seattle.

When asked about his response to people who were frustrated by the protests blocking traffic, business, and other activities, he said “I invite them to reflect on why that bothers them more than their tax dollars going to cause the displacement of 90 percent of Gaza’s population.”Anti-Israel protests in Seattle have been going on for months, and some protesters are facing charges for a January protest that blocked traffic on Interstate-5 for hours.