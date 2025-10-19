Gaza Ceasefire on Verge of Collapse After Hamas Fires on Israeli Forces and IDF Retaliates

Hamas accuses the IDF of violating the ceasefire while it seeks vengeance against its sworn enemies in Israel and Gaza.

President Trump’s victory lap through Jerusalem and Sharm el-Sheik may have been premature if events on the ground in Israel Sunday are any indication. Israel conducted airstrikes on Hamas targets at Gaza after terrorists fired on Israeli Defense Forces units working in the strip.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with defense officials to discuss further responses after Hamas units fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF bulldozer and an engineering vehicle dismantling Hamas infrastructure in the southern Gaza area of Rafah. Israel’s military responded with air strikes against Hamas’s strongholds, including remaining tunnel shafts and military structures.

“These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly,” the IDF wrote on X as Mr. Netanyahu directed strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Part I of a 20-point peace plan approved by Mr. Trump began last week with the return of 20 living Israeli hostages and the promise of the return of 28 dead hostages. The joyous reunions of hostages with their families began last Monday, though only 12 bodies have been returned and identified so far.

Footage of the handoffs followed by a signing ceremony in Egypt that included guarantor nations — the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey — left many with the impression that Hamas would lay down its weapons to allow a new caretaker authority to be established as part of a move toward Palestinian self-governance.

Hamas, however, violated the early requirements to disarm, instead starting clan wars among tribal groups in Gaza, and executing more than 50 political opponents it called traitors to the cause, including two children.

The terror group denied Sunday on its Telegram channel that it fired on IDF troops, though it said it is not in communication with its outposts in Rafah. It accused the IDF of violating the ceasefire 47 times and killing 38 people.

On Saturday evening, the State Department reported that it had informed the guarantor nations that the attacks by Hamas against Palestinian civilians would “constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts.”

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the statement reads.

Israel remains in control of 53 percent of Gaza, in anticipation that it would have to return. On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu said the two-year conflict has been named the “War of Redemption,” a title that will accompany medals of valor and citations to commanders and soldiers of the Israeli Defense Forces.