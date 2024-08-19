Gen Z Blames Social Media for Ruining Mental Health, but They’re Not Tuning Out

It takes just 38 minutes of scrolling for these negative feelings to emerge, the survey found.

Seventy-five percent of Gen Z Americans believe social media has a detrimental effect on their mental health, a new study finds, but that doesn’t mean they’re unsubscribing in droves.

The survey, commissioned by LG Electronics and conducted by Talker Research, examined the digital habits and emotional responses of 2,000 Gen Z social media users. According to the findings, 20 percent of Gen Zers identify Instagram and TikTok as particularly harmful to their well-being, with Facebook following at 13 percent.

Despite these concerns, social media continues to be a central part of their daily routines, with the average user spending an astonishing five-and-a-half hours per day on various apps. Furthermore, 45 percent of respondents believe they spend more time on social media than their peers.

The primary reasons for their online engagement include boredom (66 percent), seeking laughter (59 percent), staying informed (49 percent), and keeping tabs on friends (44 percent).

However, this extensive digital immersion comes at a significant emotional cost. Nearly half of those surveyed (49 percent) report experiencing negative emotions due to social media use, with stress and anxiety affecting 30 percent of respondents.

The study also highlights a strong desire for change among Gen Z users. Sixty-two percent wish they could “reset” their social media feeds, and 53 percent express frustration with content misalignment, feeling that their feeds do not reflect their interests.

Additionally, 54 percent believe they have limited or no control over the content that appears in their feeds, with only 16 percent claiming total control.

But there was some good news. Eighty percent of respondents associate social media with positive impacts on their mood via content like comedy (65 percent), animal videos (48 percent), and prank videos (34 percent).

Two-thirds of users report that social media has turned a bad day into a good one, and 44 percent believe it positively influences their overall outlook on life.