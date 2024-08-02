The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Germany Joins UN Command in South Korea To Signal ‘Our Strong Commitment to the Indo-Pacific Strategy’

‘Our two nations are linked by the experience of a nation divided by an iron curtain,’ says Germany’s defense minister.

Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Chancellor Scholz and the German defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on July 20, 2024 at Berlin. Carsten Koall/Getty Images
DONALD KIRK
DONALD KIRK

America has a potential new ally in the Indo-Pacific. In an elaborate ceremony at Camp Humphreys, the huge American base south of Seoul, the German defense minister, Boris Pistorius, implanted the German flag among those of the 17 other nations in the United Nations Command in Korea.

Germany has no troops in South Korea. Its joining the UN Command is being characterized by Germany “evidence of our strong commitment to the Indo-Pacific strategy” in which Washington is tightening defenses throughout the region.

Mr. Pistorius placed Germany’s role in  the context of the American-led alliance network against the People’s Republic of China as well as North Korea and Russia. Germany’s membership signifies “our accession to the international order,” he said, implying that Germany stands firmly with America’s historic allies, South Korea and Japan, plus Aukus, formed three years ago of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Germany owes its membership in the UN Command, 70 years after Germany sent a medical unit to the southeastern port of Busan near the end of the Korean War, in part to  the hardening of South Korean policy toward North Korea under the South’s conservative president, Yoon Seok-yul. 

Mr. Yoon’s liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, had blocked Germany for fear of upsetting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, with whom he fantasized a treaty in place of the truce that ended the Korean War on July 27, 1953.”

The fact that Germany shares with South Korea the legacy of a divided nation that only reunited after the fall of Communist rule over East Germany in 1989 clearly played into South Korea’s decision to approve Germany as a formal ally. 

“Our two nations are linked by the experience of a nation divided by an iron curtain,” said Mr. Pistorius, promising “We will share responsibility for defending your borders with North Korea.”

DONALD KIRK
DONALD KIRK

Mr. Kirk, based in Seoul and Washington, has been covering Asia for decades for newspapers and magazines and is the author of books on Korea, the Vietnam War and the Philippines.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use