Get Off the Couch! Trump Revives Presidential Fitness Test That Traumatized Generations of American Schoolkids 

‘This was a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back,’ the president says.

All those less-than-ideal physical specimens playing video games and endlessly scrolling through TikTok are about to face the challenges their parents suffered after President Trump on Thursday re-established the nightmare-inducing Presidential Fitness Test in schools.

The test, originally introduced by President Eisenhower in 1956, was a staple in public schools for decades — and dreaded by kids across the nation. It included running, sit-ups, rope-climbing, pull-ups and push-ups, assessing students’ physical abilities and rewarding top performers with the Presidential Fitness Award blue patch.

President Obama ended the test in 2012, deriding it as overly competitive and replacing it with the “FitnessGram,” an assessment tool he said focused on promoting long-term health over competitive performance. Mr. Trump, it turns out, was not a fan of Mr. Obama’s decision.

“From the late 1950s until 2013, scholars all across our country competed against each other in the Presidential Fitness Test, and it was a big deal. This was a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back,” Mr. Trump said.

The announcement drew scorn on social media as parents recounted the PTSD they incurred as they suffered through the test.

“The Presidential Fitness Test was the stupidest thing we were subjected to as kids,” wrote one survivor. “It has nothing to do with scientifically improving fitness. There’s no way a person with limited arm muscles can get their neck above that bar. Some kids can’t run. And the situps were damaging.”

“Am I the only one who remembers the Presidential Fitness Test? Let’s just say I failed it miserably every year!” wrote another. “My generation was expected to climb a 30-foot rope with a life-saving 2-inch-thick mat below!”

The White House signing of the executive order in the Roosevelt Room brought together a slew of physically fit professional athletes, including golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Annika Sorenstam, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

“We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President’s Council on sports, fitness and nutrition, to literally change the fabric of kids’ lives,” Mr. DeChambeau said. “And our first initiative is to bring back and reignite the President’s fitness test and then also re-establish some other key metrics on guidelines around building some communities.”

The high-profile athletes are set to become key members of the presidential council, which plans to collaborate with sports organizations and influencers to promote physical fitness nationwide.

Key figures joining the council share close ties with Mr. Trump. Mr. DeChambeau, who plays in the LIV Golf League, was named chairman of the council after recently visiting the White House. Mr. Taylor, a New York sports legend from Mr. Trump’s heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, has long been a supporter of the president, even speaking at his campaign rallies.

Additional members include Cody Campbell, a vital contributor to Trump’s college sports policies, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, a WWE executive with a long-standing relationship with the president.

Under the new executive order, the Presidential Fitness Test will be reestablished with modern updates to reward “excellence in physical education” and encourage active lifestyles among young Americans. The program will be overseen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The White House has positioned the initiative as a response to what it has termed a “widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness” in the United States. “President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.