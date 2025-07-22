Ghislaine Maxwell ‘in Discussions’ To Meet With Justice Department Officials About Epstein Files

‘We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case,’ Maxwell’s lawyer tells the Sun.

The legal team for Ghislaine Maxwell — the former associate of notorious pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — is now “in discussions” with President Trump’s Justice Department about testifying about the Epstein files and other matters, her lawyer tells the Sun. The president and members of his administration have been trying to quiet a MAGA revolt for weeks, as they push back against efforts to force the release of the files.

Maxwell is arguably the most important person alive when it comes to the Epstein affair and his relationship to some of the world’s most powerful individuals. She is currently in prison, having been convicted on five charges related to child sex trafficking.

On Tuesday morning, the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, announced on X that he had reached out to Maxwell’s attorneys to try to meet with the famed convict.

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel,” Mr. Blanche said. “I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law — and no lead is off-limits.”

When reached by the Sun, Maxwell’s lawyer, David Markus, confirmed that he was discussing a potential meeting between Maxwell and members of the Justice Department, though nothing had been finalized.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” Mr. Markus told the Sun in a statement on Tuesday morning. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Some members of Congress who are pushing for the release of the so-called Epstein files have for days been pushing the administration to let Maxwell testify before Congress.

“If we have to do it in a closed-door session, I’d say let’s do it, but I think we have to get her in front of the members and ask her what she knows,” Congressman Tim Burchett told CNN last week.

Mr. Trump’s Justice Department has pushed for the release of grand jury testimony related to the arrest of Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting trial in 2019. One catch, however, is that government lawyers want to redact any identifying personal information in the grand jury transcript — whether it be for victims or unnamed alleged perpetrators.

The president himself has demanded that all of his supporters drop their obsession with Epstein. He has called people “weaklings” who have been “conned” by Democrats into believing the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

In a Truth Social post last Wednesday, he called the Epstein files drama a “new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.” Mr. Trump said his “PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh—,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years,” he wrote at the time. “I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”