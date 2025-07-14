Ghislaine Maxwell Offers To Testify Before Congress on Epstein Files as Appeal Deadline Approaches: Report

The Department of Justice faces a Monday clock to respond to a legal appeal by Epstein’s former girlfriend to have her sex trafficking conviction overturned.

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly expressing her willingness to testify before Congress about files related to the operations of her deceased partner and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the Justice Department faces a Monday deadline to respond to her appeal to have her conviction thrown out.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence but claims she should be shielded under a 2008 agreement Epstein made with prosecutors, is ready to “tell her story” if given the opportunity, according to the Daily Mail.

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” a source told the Mail. “No one from the government has asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person jailed in connection to Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

Epstein’s death by suicide while awaiting trial in jail in 2019 has not quelled interest in the case of his alleged sex trafficking of minors or a purported “client list” featuring a who’s who in government, business, and entertainment circles. Despite accusations that Epstein trafficked underage girls to powerful and wealthy associates, Maxwell remains the only person charged and convicted in relation to the crimes.

Epstein’s victims have repeatedly called for justice, alleging that they were trafficked to prominent figures. However, a Department of Justice and FBI review released last week found “no credible evidence” of a client list or a blackmail plot by Epstein.

Attorney General Bondi faces new scrutiny over her handling of the investigation. During a weekend appearance at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, media personality Megyn Kelly criticized Ms. Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files.

“She is the reason that things are unraveling around this story right now,” Ms. Kelly said. “Pam Bondi has never missed an opportunity to go on television and dangle sweet nothings that might be coming your way, trying to lead people to believe she’s got it.”

President Trump also jumped into the fray over the weekend, asking his supporters to drop their criticism of the attorney general. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB,” he wrote on X. “We have a PERFECT Administration… and selfish people are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Maxwell’s legal team appealed her conviction to the Supreme Court, arguing that she should not have been prosecuted due to a 2008 plea agreement struck with Florida prosecutors during one of Epstein’s prior legal battles. The filing argues the non-prosecution agreement, promising to protect “co-conspirators” from prosecution, was binding across jurisdictions.

Maxwell’s attorneys emphasized the disparity in how courts interpret the enforceability of such agreements. “Her motion to dismiss would have been granted if she had been charged in at least four other circuits,” her lawyers said in their filing. The Justice Department has until the end of the day to respond.

The Trump administration has faced repeated delays in responding to Maxwell’s appeal. Solicitor General D. John Sauer requested extensions, citing a heavy workload among government attorneys.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress announced their intention to introduce measures demanding full disclosure of the Epstein files. “Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich and powerful being protected?” Congressman Ro Khanna said, calling for a public vote in the House to release the files.

Congressman Marc Veasey agreed, saying, “Either [Mr. Trump] and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there—that’s why I’ll introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case.”