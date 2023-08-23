Giuliani Surrenders, Poses for Mugshot at Georgia Jail

‘I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States Attorney,’ the former mayor said of his arrest.

Mayor Giuliani has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials at a Fulton County jail in Georgia, becoming the latest of President Trump’s co-defendants to have their mugshot taken and their bond paid as the prosecution prepares to paint a picture of a vast conspiracy to steal the Peach State’s Electoral College votes.

Mr. Giuliani faces 13 charges that were handed down by a grand jury at Atlanta, including violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is similar to the federal law Mr. Giuliani famously used a federal prosecutor to charge leading members of the New York City mafia in the 1980s.

Mr. Giuliani spent less than an hour inside the notorious Fulton County Jail where he posed for his mugshot and paid his bond of $150,000 before being released. The former mayor has had trouble paying his legal bills in the past — something not likely to let up with this impending trial.

Mr. Trump has agreed to host a fundraiser for Mr. Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course. The price for admission is an eye-popping $100,000 per person.

As he was departing Manhattan on Wednesday, the former mayor stopped to speak with members of the media outside his apartment building, where his apartment is listed for sale. “I’m feeling very, very good about it,” he told reporters of his impending trial.

The former mayor added that “I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans as I did so many times as a United States Attorney. People like to say I’m different — I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia, that made New York City the safest city in America.”

He said the prosecutors, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, are acting as “enemies of our republic” in indicting Mr. Trump and his legal team. “They’re destroying my right to counsel — my right to be a lawyer,” Mr. Giuliani said. “They’re destroying [Mr. Trump’s] right to counsel. It’s not accidental that they’ve indicted all the lawyers.”

After leaving the jail, Mr. Giuliani was surrounded by a throng of reporters whose questions quickly devolved into a shouting match. Previously, Mr. Giuliani did not contest in a legal filing that he had made false statements about two Georgia election workers by claiming they had provided fraudulent votes for President Biden.

“I am being indicted because I am a lawyer,” he told reporters before being interrupted by a member of the media who asked about his not contesting the claim that he made false statements about the two workers. “By the way, you’re wrong,” the former mayor said. “I entered into a stipulation for the purposes of that case to move on… Those allegations are totally false.”

Beyond the RICO charges, Mr. Giuliani faces twelve other criminal counts including three counts of false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, among others.

On Tuesday an attorney who helped Mr. Giuliani in attempting to overturn the election results, John Eastman, as well as a former Georgia COP chairman, David Shafer, were booked at the Fulton County Jail. Another attorney who worked for Mr. Trump, Kenneth Cheseboro, was also booked at the jail on Wednesday.