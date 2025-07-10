Trump himself has said that he was saved by God for a purpose: To make America great again.

It’s been nearly a year since the attempted assassination of President Trump at Butler, Pennsylvania.

I’m going back to this unbelievable and horrible story because of ace New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, who just interviewed Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who told Ms. Devine that, and I quote, “I believe God wanted him to live.”

And also the great Harris Faulkner, who actually interviewed Mr. Trump just a few hours before the attempted assassination.

I personally have always believed that the president was saved by the grace of God.

Let’s go back to the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Mr. Trump spoke so movingly only five days after a bullet grazed his ear.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he said then, while the crowd chanted, “but im not, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.”

And, of course, six months later at his inauguration, Mr. Trump continued his personal narrative on God’s providential hand.

“I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason: I was saved by God to make America great again.”

And, now, roughly another six months after that, the list of accomplishments by Mr. Trump and his team is remarkable.

Historic.

Much of it encapsulated in the successful uphill battle to pass the president’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

Which includes the tax cuts, the deregulation, the border, and national defense.

Promises made, promises kept.

Even before the passage of the bill, Mr. Trump was boldly moved to reform and downsize the federal government, to stop the woke culture wars of DEI and antisemitism, the deportation of the worst of the worst of the criminal illegals, a truly historic bombing mission that obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities, and his strong commitment to reciprocal free and fair trade to level the playing field and promote the onshoring of manufacturing and other industries.

All this — and more — in just six months.

The word ‘remarkable’ really doesn’t do it justice.

Oh, and did I forget? The stock market is hitting all-time high records all over the place.

Mr. Trump will undoubtedly continue running his successful administration at breakneck speed, as Ms. Wiles told Ms. Devine.

The one big thought, quite apart from Mr. Trump’s enormous achievements, is the fact that God almighty stopped a crazy America hater from ending Mr. Trump’s second term — even before it started.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.