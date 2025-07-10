The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

‘God Wanted Him To Live’

Trump himself has said that he was saved by God for a purpose: To make America great again.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 at Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

It’s been nearly a year since the attempted assassination of President Trump at Butler, Pennsylvania.

I’m going back to this unbelievable and horrible story because of ace New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, who just interviewed Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who told Ms. Devine that, and I quote, “I believe God wanted him to live.”

And also the great Harris Faulkner, who actually interviewed Mr. Trump just a few hours before the attempted assassination.

I personally have always believed that the president was saved by the grace of God.

And the president himself has said that he was saved by God for a purpose: To make America great again.

Let’s go back to the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Mr. Trump spoke so movingly only five days after a bullet grazed his ear. 

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” he said then, while the  crowd chanted, “but im not, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.”

And, of course, six months later at his inauguration, Mr. Trump continued his personal narrative on God’s providential hand.

“I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason: I was saved by God to make America great again.”

And, now, roughly another six months after that, the list of accomplishments by Mr. Trump and his team is remarkable.

Historic.

Much of it encapsulated in the successful uphill battle to pass the president’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

Which includes the tax cuts, the deregulation, the border, and national defense.

Promises made, promises kept.

Even before the passage of the bill, Mr. Trump was boldly moved to reform and downsize the federal government, to stop the woke culture wars of DEI and antisemitism, the deportation of the worst of the worst of the criminal illegals, a truly historic bombing mission that obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities, and his strong commitment to reciprocal free and fair trade to level the playing field and promote the onshoring of manufacturing and other industries.

All this — and more — in just six months.

The word ‘remarkable’ really doesn’t do it justice.

Oh, and did I forget? The stock market is hitting all-time high records all over the place.

 Mr. Trump will undoubtedly continue running his successful administration at breakneck speed, as Ms. Wiles told Ms. Devine.

The one big thought, quite apart from Mr. Trump’s enormous achievements, is the fact that God almighty stopped a crazy America hater from ending Mr. Trump’s second term — even before it started.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use