Faith Will Always Win

If Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer does get the death penalty, it could stop the radicalization of leftist violence.

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin now faces the death penalty for aggravated murder, among related charges.

And, importantly, the Utah County district attorney made it very clear that political expression was the key motive.

I hope and pray that Kirk’s alleged killer does get the death penalty. And, perhaps, just perhaps, this will stop the radicalization of leftist violence.

Kirk’s alleged shooter was animated by leftist ideas that lead to violence.

A recent YouGov poll shows that of more than 2,600 adults, 25 percent of very liberal people believe violence can be justified in achieving political goals. Only 3 percent of very conservative people agreed.

And that also is a bad number. Nobody should want violence in politics. Nobody.

However, as Vice President JD Vance said yesterday, this is not a both sides problem: “People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and malignant problem, and that is the truth.”

He added that “the leader of our party, Donald J. Trump, escaped an assassin’s bullet by less than an inch,” and “now the most influential conservative activist in generations, our friend Charlie, has been murdered. This violence, it doesn’t come from nowhere.“

However, the left is underestimating Kirk’s influence. Turning Point USA has been flooded with 30,000 requests to start a new chapter.

Currently it has 900 college chapters, and 1,200 high school chapters. This is the most optimistic part of the story.

Kirk’s beliefs of faith, freedom, and family are gaining ground everywhere.

And perhaps the strength and goodness of his beliefs can serve, as his organization’s name suggests, as a turning point for America.

Kirk’s non-violent approach of civility and calm dialogue is always the right way to go regardless of whether you’re a liberal or conservative. Left or right.

People on the left somehow believe that free speech and free markets are fascist or Hitler-like. It’s crazy. It’s completely wrong. They need to be called on it. They need to be confronted with the violent content of those incorrect charges.

Meanwhile, they are troublemakers and evildoers. This was not Kirk’s approach.

Charlie Kirk was, to repeat, all about faith, freedom, and family.

He knew that moral clarity came from God. He knew certainly that the Ten Commandments forbid killing.

In some sense, this whole debate is a war about religion in America. Or in any civilized country.

As a person of faith, and as an optimist, I know that God will always win.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.