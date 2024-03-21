The New York Sun

Golden Age of American Jewry May Be Ending, but the Open, Free Market Economy Beckons

The notion that Jews are being ‘overrepresented’ and taking the rightful places of larger minority groups echoes the argument made in tsarist Russia and other nations that imposed the notorious ‘numerus clausus.’

The Celebrate Israel Parade on June 2, 2019 at New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
ALAN DERSHOWITZ
The headlines seem bleak for Jews: “The Golden Age of American Jews is Ending”; “Jewish Erasure From American Life”; “The Vanishing.” The articles tell a consistent story: “Suddenly, everywhere you look, the Jews are disappearing”; “Antisemitism on the right and left threatens to bring to a close an unprecedented period of safety and prosperity for Jewish Americans …”

The data seem to support this assessment. Universities are rejecting Jewish applicants in numbers reminiscent of the days of quotas. Jewish representation in public offices is decreasing. Jobs in many areas seem to be closed to Jews in favor of other, more favored, minorities.

Honorific positions in elite cultural institutions — such as museums and orchestras — are being offered to leaders of other groups; university presidencies and deanships, which had been closed to Jews until the 1960’s and then opened up to them in the 1990’s, once again seem closed.  

Academic prizes, such as MacArther and Guggenheim awards, have far fewer Jewish winners than in the past. Book publishers are rejecting Jewish authors. Even Hollywood, which was invented by Jews, is imposing quotas on Jewish filmmakers and other artists. 

This trend, supported by precise numbers, is documented in an article by Jacob Savage in Tablet, and confirmed by several others, including a cover story in the Atlantic by Franklin Foer. 

The facts, though, tell only part of a more complex phenomenon. They tell the part in which success is judged by how others — institutions and individuals — select the winners. They don’t, though, tell the equally remarkable story of persistent Jewish accomplishments in areas where success is not dependent on being picked by others, where success is self-determined and self-proving, in an open and free-market economy, without barriers to entry.

Jews are thriving in areas in which success is based entirely on meritocratic criteria, such as creativity, innovation, talent, and hard work. There has been no discernible reduction in Jewish inventors, musicians, investors, entrepreneurs, groundbreaking scientists, or chess champions.

Jewish doctors are still saving lives. Jewish lawyers are winning cases. Jewish comedians are making people laugh. Jewish podcasters are attracting large audiences. As long as the criteria is objective and identity-blind, Jews thrive. 

The same is generally true of Asian Americans. Jews are a tiny percentage of the American population — between 2 percent and 3 percent, depending on the criteria — and so when their numbers exceed that percentage, Jews are accused of being “overrepresented“ and taking the rightful places of larger minority groups.

This was the same argument made in tsarist Russia and other nations that imposed the notorious “numerus clausus.”

There are course limits to the kind of success that can be achieved in the face of discrimination by others who get to pick applicants for routes to success. Reduced Jewish admission to universities, reduced publication opportunities for Jewish authors, reduced scientific honors will eventually have an impact even on self-determined Jewish success. This was certainly true in past eras of anti-Jewish quotas.

As long as the United States has a free-market economic system with few barriers to entry, Jews — and others — denied admission to restricted organizations will be able to achieve a modicum of success. That success will enable them to fight against other discriminatory measures, as wealthy, self-made Jewish contributors are now doing with regard to universities.

So the water in the Jewish glass is lower than it has been during our “golden age.” It is, though, half full. Not half empty. It will remain at least half full as long as our free-market economy allows discriminated-against individuals to thrive in areas where meritocracy is rewarded with success.

Today’s culture, though, is determined to destroy what is left of meritocracy, because it is seen as undercutting the identity-oriented diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria for selection and success.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ

Mr. Dershowitz is professor emeritus at Harvard Law School. He has written 52 books, more than 1,000 articles, and has successfully litigated hundreds of cases, half of them pro bono. He is the author, most recently, of the book "War Against the Jews: How to End Hamas Barbarism" and of "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law."

