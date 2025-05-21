GOP Advantage Increases in House After Death of Third Democratic Lawmaker in Three Months

There have been 19 deaths of sitting members of Congress in the past 10 years, 13 of them Democrats.

The Republican advantage in the House of Representatives has increased after the death of another Democratic congressman. The open seat, however, doesn’t give Speaker Johnson any immediate wiggle room in securing passage of legislation.

Republicans can still only afford to lose three votes to pass legislation if Democrats all vote together against a bill. Mr. Johnson has been attempting to secure enough Republican support for President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” that includes new tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid and other spending programs.

The family of Congressman Gerry Connolly announced his death on Wednesday morning. He is the third Democrat in the House to die this year, giving the GOP a 220 to 212 advantage until special elections are held in the solidly Democratic districts that lost representatives.

Congressman Sylvester Turner died March 5, but Texas won’t hold a special election to fill Turner’s seat until November, leaving the seat open most of the year, the Texas Tribune reports. Democrats have threatened to sue Governor Abbott over delays in setting a date for the vote.

Congressman Raul Grijalva died on March 13 and Arizona has scheduled a special election in September to replace him.

Mr. Connolly has represented Virginia’s 11th district since 2009 and had previously announced that he was not going to seek reelection. The seat, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is considered a strongly Democrat one, and Gov. Youngkin will have to set a date for a special election to replace Mr. Connolly.

There have been 19 deaths of sitting members of Congress in the past 10 years and 13 of them have been Democrats, including the most recent eight deaths.

Florida held two special elections on April 1 to fill seats in strongly Republican districts. Those elections were scheduled quickly after Michael Waltz and Matt Gaetz resigned when they were nominated to serve in President Trump’s cabinet.

Mr. Gaetz later withdrew his name from consideration and chose not to seek a return to Congress. Mr. Waltz recently resigned as National Security Advisor to take up the role of America’s ambassador to the United Nations.