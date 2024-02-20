The New York Sun

GOP Crypto Attorney Aiming to Unseat Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts

‘We need term limits for these career politicians who have simply forgotten who elected them,’ John Deaton says, adding that Senator Warren ‘plays politics and gets nothing done for Massachusetts.’

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Senator Warren on Capitol Hill, May 16, 2023. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
MAGGIE HRONCICH
Senator Warren is facing the first major Republican challenger this election season for a seat she has held since 2013.

A cryptocurrency attorney and millionaire, John Deaton, announced that he is running for Senate in Massachusetts. 

Mr. Deaton grew up in poverty, in a violent neighborhood of Detroit, he says in a campaign announcement video. “I got beat up but I fought back,” he said. “ I learned life’s lessons and my model became ‘no fear and never give up.’”

He cites his mom, who was a single mother on welfare, as his hero and said he was the only one in his family to graduate high school. He then joined the Marines, and battled addiction, cancer, and debt, he says. 

The Senate race is a part of his “life’s mission to shake things up for the people who need it most,” he says, promising to take on expensive healthcare, the migrant crisis, and inflation. 

“We need term limits for these career politicians who have simply forgotten who elected them. Elizabeth Warren, well she promised to be a champion for those in need. Instead, she gives lectures and plays politics and gets nothing done for Massachusetts.”

Mr. Deaton’s memoir, “Food Stamp Warrior,” details his “fight for survival” as he was surrounded by “addicts, abusers, gang bangers and the downtrodden,” the book’s description notes. It also details his life in poverty as he starved through law school and fought cancer, eventually getting married and becoming a millionaire.

A cryptocurrency advocate, he has said that he was drawn to it because of his mother’s reliance on predatory banking and its potential to help less privileged populations, ABC News reports. Senator Warren has said that she ran for office as “a way to keep fighting for a country that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

Ms. Warren has been a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, citing “the illicit finance risks that crypto poses.” She has called it the “wild west,” saying that digital currency is “not a good way to buy and sell things and not a good investment and an environmental disaster.”

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

