GOP Ex-FBI Agent Campaigns Against ‘Gender Expansive Bathrooms’ in Longshot Bid To Flip Democratic House Seat in Deep Blue Northern Virginia

In Northern Virginia, two relatively unknown candidates are looking to either keep – or flip – a Democrat congressional seat for the first time in nearly two decades.

Tuesday’s special election for a Virginia congressional seat vacated by the May death of longtime Representative Gerald E. Connolly, a Democrat, from esophageal cancer, could stand as the first true test run for next year’s midterm elections.

The success of either candidate – a former FBI special agent and Army veteran, Stewart L. Whitson, a Republican, and Connolly’s Democratic former chief of staff, James Walkinshaw – may ultimately boil down to who has the most energized base.

Mr. Whitson believes he has the chance to become the first Republican to hold the seat for Virginia’s 11th district, which covers Fairfax County, since Representative Tom Davis – a famously moderate Republican – did from 1995 until his retirement in 2008.

Mr. Whitson has pledged to force “woke ideologies” out of school classrooms, improve public safety, and protect the “civil rights of girls and women” by combating “radical gender policy” in this Democrat stronghold.

Democratic candidate James Walkinshaw, who is running for the empty 11th congressional seat in Virginia, talks with reporters following a news conference, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Fairfax, Va. AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

In August, the Fairfax County Public Schools was among several school districts in left-leaning Northern Virginia that refused to sign a settlement agreement with the Trump Department of Education that required them to abandon their bathroom policies – which allowed “transgender and gender-expansive” communities to use the school bathrooms of their gender identity instead of their biological sex. The DOE had found the school districts guilty of Title IX violations.

The DOE responded to FCPS’s resistance by placing it on “high-risk” status, freezing upwards of $167 million in federal funding. FCPS sued the DOE, saying its decision to freeze funds violated federal laws and that the school board’s bathroom policies were “consistent with controlling state and federal law.”

“Look, our policies in Fairfax County protect the safety, privacy and the security of every student in our schools. We’re going to continue to do that. But to me, I wonder why folks like my opponent and Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump are so obsessed with how maybe 1% of our kids are using the bathroom and don’t seem to care how 100% of our kids are doing in the classroom,” Mr. Walkinshaw said during a recent appearance on WUSA Channel 9 News.

Mr. Whitson, a father of five children, three of them girls, has called for those school districts refusing to abandon the “gender expansive” school bathroom policies to be held accountable.

Republican candidate Stewart Whitson, who is running for the empty 11th congressional seat, speaks during a rally at the Kings Park Library, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Burke, Va. AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

“You do that through aggressive oversight, you do that by partnering with the current administration to threaten to withhold funding until they get their acts straight, and then you cooperate with DOJ to help push criminal prosecutions where warranted to make sure people are held accountable,” Mr. Whitson said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

A GOP win in the county would indeed be “huge news,” veteran political strategist Keith Nahigian tells the Sun.

“Mr. Whitson is running on the strongest two issues of parents rights and crime,” Mr. Nahigian adds.

But a win in a “very blue” district for Mr. Whitson and the GOP would also be, in some ways, improbable.

The 11th Congressional District is a “very tough district for a Republican. It’s been a one-party area for decades,” Mr. Nahigian says. And Republicans are on the defensive in Northern Virginia as Mr. Trump’s cutbacks to the federal bureaucracy have impacted the communities outside Washington DC where many of these workers live.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, speaks during a news conference with Democratic congressional candidate James Walkinshaw, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 at Fairfax, Va. AP Photo/Kevin Wolf



Mr. Walkinshaw is a North Virginia native who currently serves as a district supervisor for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. On his campaign website, Mr. Walkinshaw touts being a thorn in the side of Mr. Trump and his cabinet during his first term in office.

In 2021, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed his proposed bag ordinance that imposed a five cent fee on disposable shopping bags. Fairfax resident and former Trump EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler decried Mr. Walkinshaw’s bag tax as an “optical Band-Aid” of little impact to the rise in plastic pollution.

“When James and the Board of Supervisors refused to turn our local police into Trump’s mass deportation force, Trump’s henchman Stephen Miller threatened him with jail time,” Mr. Walkinshaw said of himself on his campaign website.

“James is a well-known figure in the Fairfax County area and that will serve him well,” political strategist Ally Sammarco tells the Sun.

“Stewart Whitson doesn’t have the name recognition that Walkinshaw does and would be a near 180 from where Gerry Connolly was politically. I can’t imagine VA-11 voters signing onto that,” Ms. Sammarco adds.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a press conference outside of USAID headquarters on February 03, 2025. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Mr. Whitson, who is also a senior director of Federal Affairs with the Foundation for Government Accountability, made news in April when he attacked the Biden administration for politicizing the bureau “in ways we have never seen” during a House Intelligence subcommittee hearing.

At that hearing, Mr. Whitson urged the bureau to create new criminal penalties for FBI employees who “knowingly” abuse investigative powers and establish an FBI-specific Department of Governmental Efficiency effort to identify fraud and abuse, among other proposed changes. Since announcing his run for congress, Mr. Whitson secured the Republican nomination and scored endorsements from Governor Younkin, a Republican, and Lieutenant-Governor – and 2026 GOP gubernatorial hopeful – Winsome Earle-Sears.

But in a county that is home to over 80,000 federal employees – and where the number of unemployed residents has grown by 34.7% in the past year, which Democrats in the state say was the doing of Mr. Trump’s “reckless policies” – “DOGE” can come across as a dirty word to many.

“I think DOGE cuts will massively hurt Republicans and Stewart Whitson. People are rightfully angry about their livelihoods being stripped away from them,” Ms. Sammarco tells the Sun.

There is also a question of voter turnout for a special election during an off-year election taking place just weeks before the gubernatorial election between Ms. Earle-Sears and the Democrat nominee, former Representative Abigail Spanberger. Mr. Whitson conceded to Fox News that there could be “record-low” voter turnout on Tuesday.

“All eyes are on the Governor’s race,” Mr. Nahigian says.

Mr. Whitson did not respond to messages from the Sun. A spokesman for Mr. Walkinshaw also did not respond to requests for comment.

Even if Mr. Whitson fails to flip the 11th Congressional seat red on Tuesday, Mr. Nahigian warns to not see it as a harbinger for Republicans in 2026.

“This is not a bellwether because of the huge numbers of federal workers in this district that does not exist in most other places around the country,” Mr. Nahigian tells the Sun.