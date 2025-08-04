GOP Firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Party Has ‘Turned Its Back’ on Women, Workers, and ‘Regular Americans’

‘I’ll tell you one thing, the course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it,’ Greene says of her party.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is becoming increasingly outspoken about her disagreements with fellow Republicans, says her party is turning its back on the America First movement by not following through on its key promises. In an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the Georgia lawmaker says she and other women are getting “shafted” by what she has long called the “good ‘ole boy system.”

Ms. Greene has voiced some significant disagreements with President Trump and members of the administration in recent weeks. She denounced the American bombing campaign against Iran and called the war at Gaza a “genocide.” Now she says her party as a whole is failing to live up to the promises it made.

“I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,” Ms. Greene told the paper. The interview was released on Sunday.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore,” she added. “I don’t know which one it is.”

Ms. Greene’s decision to speak out at this moment comes as fellow members of Congress are heading home for their annual month-long summer recess. When they return, they will have to deal with the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on October 1. The congresswoman says she will not vote for any kind of continuing resolution to keep the lights on if it comes to that, even if Mr. Trump demands that lawmakers do so.

On issues like federal spending, the deficit, and inflation, Ms. Greene argues that Republicans are just letting the situation get out of hand even as they control all levers of power in the federal government. “I’ll tell you one thing, the course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it,” she said of her party’s role in allowing more deficit spending. “I just don’t care anymore.”

Ms. Greene won her seat in the House in 2020. She was quickly written off as someone not to be taken seriously, including by her fellow House Republicans, some of whom voted to remove her from her committees after previous comments about “Jewish space lasers” resurfaced. Now, she is one of the most influential members of the chamber as a prolific fundraiser and chairwoman of the DOGE subcommittee.

In July, Ms. Greene announced that she would not be a candidate for governor of Georgia in 2026. She was considering a run either for the state’s top office or for the United States Senate. Senator Ossoff is seen as the most vulnerable Senate Democrat next year.

When she said that she would stay in Congress and not run for governor, Ms. Greene derided what she called the “good ‘ole boy system.”

“Georgia is long controlled by the good ‘ole boy system and that very established ‘Men Only’ Republican firm is unfortunately overseeing the slow slide from red to blue. The ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine’ wheeling and dealing at the hunting clubs and country clubs does not reflect the sentiment and issues of the vast majority of Georgia voters,” Ms. Greene wrote on X.

“As a woman, none of this appeals to me. As a mother, none of this appeals to me,” she wrote. “And believe me, if none of it appeals to me, there [are] a lot of women who agree with me.”

In her interview, Ms. Greene argues that there is that same kind of exclusive, male-dominated club running the GOP in the nation’s capital. She says that many women in the party agree with her about the dismal state of affairs, including one powerful woman who was “shafted” by leadership.

“I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” Ms. Greene said. “I think there’s other women — Republican women — and I’m just giving my opinion here, who are really sick and tired of them.”

“And the one that really got shafted was Elise Stefanik,” Ms. Greene declared.

Ms. Stefanik, who previously served as the fourth-highest ranking member of House Republican leadership, was burned by the White House earlier this year when her nomination to be United Nations ambassador was abruptly pulled. Fearing that Democrats could flip her red district blue in a mid-year special election, Republicans in the White House and in Congress made the calculation that it would be better for them to keep Ms. Stefanik in the House rather than send her to the United Nations.

“She got screwed by Mike Johnson and she got screwed by the White House,” Ms. Greene said of her colleague from New York.

“I’m not blaming Trump, particularly. I’m blaming the people in the White House.”