GOP Florida Congresswoman Sticks Her Neck Out for Migrants Fleeing Authoritarian Regimes as Trump Administration Seeks Deportations

‘We must protect the promises made to the people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela with both compassion and security in mind,’ Congresswoman Maria Salazar of Miami says.

A Republican congresswoman from Florida is now trying to stand up for migrants fleeing authoritarian regimes despite the Trump administration’s deportation plans. A revolt from the Hispanic diaspora in South Florida could have serious impacts on the GOP should the president follow through with his plans.

Beginning on April 24, President Trump’s homeland security department is cancelling temporary protected status for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The Biden administration first instituted a special protection for migrants from the four aforementioned countries in 2022 and 2023.

According to a notice in the federal registry, migrants from those countries will face deportation “unless the [homeland security] Secretary makes an individual determination to the contrary.”

In an attempt to protect those migrants, one South Florida Republican, Congresswoman Maria Salazar, is sticking her neck out at the risk of Mr. Trump’s wrath. Ms. Salazar says in a letter to the president that he should offer them Deferred Enforced Departure in order to allow those migrants to stay in the United States for a longer period of time beyond April 24.

“These countries are plagued by communist, repressive dictatorships and gang violence. While we restore law and order here at home, DED will allow us to vet these individuals thoroughly, deport those who don’t qualify, and uphold America’s legacy as a beacon of hope,” Ms. Salazar says in a statement.

In a letter to the president, Ms. Salazar says the DED status will allow for “proper vetting to continue while any pending asylum cases for these individuals … can be completed.” While the congresswoman concedes that the new administration “inherited” a migration crisis, she says that migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela are unique cases that deserve special attention.

Ms. Salazar, the daughter of Cuban exiles, represents Miami in the House. Miami’s two other representatives, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and Congressman Carlos Giménez — both of whom, like Ms. Salazar, are of Cuban descent — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“As we restore law and order to our immigration system, these four countries stand out from the rest in our hemisphere because of their unique circumstances,” Ms. Salazar writes to Mr. Trump.

“Communism and gang violence is a cancer that I am committed to eradicating. Under new leadership and a renewed focus on our Hemisphere, the days of these regimes may soon be numbered,” she says. “However, at the current moment, the situation in these countries deserves a closer review to ensure the United States is not sending people back into harm.”

“The United States has thrived as a beacon of hope for those fleeing persecution and violence. Traditionally, we do not knowingly send people back into harm’s way — which sets us apart from the rest of the world,” Ms. Salazar writes. “Deferred Enforcement Departure would allow us to assess each individual from these countries on a case-by-case basis, and ensure they are able to apply for any protections available to them.”

Mr. Trump meanwhile plans to fine migrants $998 per day should they fail to self-deport from the United States.

The CHNV protected status program has been left in limbo as of Thursday night, considering a federal judge’s order on Thursday. Judge Indira Talwani of the District of Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the cancellation of the migrant protection program following a lawsuit that claimed individuals would face “injury and irreparable harm” as a result of the Trump administration policy.