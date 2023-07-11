GOP Lawmakers Expected To Grill FBI Director Wray Over Lack of Transparency in Biden ‘Bribery’ Probes, ‘Politicization’ of Agency

The most pressing issue for House Republicans in Wednesday’s hearing is the whistleblower report that claims President Biden and his son, Hunter, each received $5 million from overseas entities while the former was serving as vice president.

As he prepares for his first appearance before the House of Representatives under the new Republican majority, the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, is expected to field volleys of hostile questions about his lack of transparency about whistleblower allegations of corruption and bribery in the Biden family.

Mr. Wray, a Trump appointee, will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning at ten o’clock. The scheduling notice on the Judiciary Committee’s website says that the subject of the hearing will be to “examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

The most pressing issue for Republicans on the committee is a secret whistleblower report that claims President Biden and his troubled son, Hunter, each received $5 million from foreign entities while the former was serving as vice president. The whistleblower is said to have described the payments as bribes, according to Republicans who’ve seen the report and are demanding that the matter be further investigated.

For weeks, Mr. Wray and his subordinates withheld the whistleblower document from Congress even after the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena. The chairman of the committee, Congressman James Comer, said that Mr. Wray missed several deadlines to turn over the document. When FBI agents finally agreed to show the document to interested committee members in a private setting, Mr. Comer walked away from the meeting disappointed, saying he would likely bring contempt proceedings against Mr. Wray.

Eventually, after weeks of saying they could not turn over the document due to safety concerns for the anonymous whistleblower, the FBI relented at the eleventh hour, allowing committee members to review the document on Capitol grounds, which led Mr. Comer to halt his move to hold the director in contempt.

“Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability,” Mr. Comer said in a June statement. “Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people.”

The weeks of dodging could be a fruitful area of inquiry for committee Republicans who have accused the agency of undermining President Trump’s campaign in 2020, among other so-called “politicized” activities.

The bribery complaint, filed with the agency in 2020, was first investigated by the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania before it was passed to the United States Attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, who also recently reached a plea deal with the first son for misdemeanor tax evasion charges. GOP lawmakers have denounced the deal with Mr. Biden fils as “a sweetheart deal.”

It is unclear if Mr. Weiss’ investigation into the alleged bribe continues. In a letter to Senator Graham on Monday, Mr. Weiss said the probe of allegations in the document remains “ongoing” and that it was important to maintain secrecy to protect the whistleblower’s anonymity.

A spokesman for Mr. Weiss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Jordan previously subpoenaed information from Mr. Wray related to the FBI’s attempts to infiltrate Catholic parishes in search of white supremacists and potential domestic terrorists, another topic which is likely to arise during Wednesday’s hearing.

In February, a memo was leaked online from a former FBI employee at the Richmond, Virginia field office which showed that the agency considered searching for potential law enforcement sources at traditionalist Roman Catholic Churches, many of which have adopted the practice of performing Mass in Latin. Pope Francis has accused those who practice the Latin Mass of “selfishness” and longing for a “bygone world.”

Mr. Wray has since been questioned about the memo by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The director disavowed the document, saying it did not live up to the “standards” of the FBI.

The FBI was also criticized in September 2022 for allegedly using aggressive tactics to arrest a Catholic man from Pennsylvania, Mark Houck.

Mr. Houck was arrested in what his wife described as an early morning “raid” on their home in Bucks County. Mrs. Houck claimed there were more than 25 agents at her door that morning, carrying “automatic weapons” that were pointed at her husband, her children, and herself after FBI agents threatened to break down their front door.

Mr. Houck was accused of assaulting a patient escort at an abortion clinic in Pennsylvania in 2021. The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act lays out stiffer criminal penalties for those who physically obstruct access to abortion clinics, meaning Mr. Houck could have faced more than a decade in prison if convicted.

He was acquitted on all charges in January, and has said he plans to sue the FBI.