GOP Lawmakers Propose Putting Charlie Kirk’s Image on U.S. Currency

‘A fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic,’ one congressman says.

Two Republican congressmen are introducing legislation to have conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month, memorialized on U.S. currency.

Congressmen August Pfluger of Texas and Abe Hamadeh of Arizona announced their plan to introduce a bill this week that would direct the U.S. Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins featuring Kirk’s likeness, Fox News reports.

The proposed coins would be legal tender, with Kirk’s image on one side and the inscription “well done, good and faithful servant” on the reverse. The design would also feature his full name, “Charles James Kirk,” the year 2026, and the nation’s name and motto. The Treasury Secretary, in consultation with President Trump, would approve the final design.

“Since 1892, Congress has authorized commemorative coins to celebrate and honor historic American patriots,” Mr. Hamadeh told Fox News Digital, calling Mr. Kirk an “American treasure.”

“He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life,” Mr. Hamadeh said. “His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come.”

Mr. Pfluger noted that if the legislation passes, Kirk, at age 31, would become the youngest American to be featured on U.S. currency. He called it “a fitting honor that cements his extraordinary legacy alongside presidents and founding fathers who shaped our republic.”

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures,” Mr. Pfluger said.

While a law passed in 1866 prohibits living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency, numerous historical figures have been honored posthumously, including non-presidents like Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Sacagawea, and Susan B. Anthony.

The move is the latest in a series of proposals from GOP lawmakers to honor the activist after he was shot and killed during a speaking event at a college campus in Utah. The coin proposal follows a bipartisan House resolution passed last week that honored Kirk and condemned political violence.

Other initiatives from Republican lawmakers include bills to award Kirk congressional medals, establish a day of remembrance, and a request to House Speaker Mike Johnson for a statue of Kirk to be placed in the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump announced at Kirk’s memorial on Saturday that he would award Kirk the highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in a future White House ceremony.