GOP’s Uniting on a Speaker Is ‘Comeback of the Year’

In a major political turnaround, House Republicans have unanimously backed Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana for House speaker — amidst a spirit of jubilation. This is a huge momentum change — a formerly depressed GOP conference now suddenly has turned to optimism and confidence, with a “roll up our sleeves” and “we’re going to get back to work” attitude.

Mr. Johnson won on the first ballot of voting on the House floor, and gave a really good, well-delivered speech. With touches of humor. It was fascinating to watch and for me, music to the ears.

Speaker Johnson quoted Scripture, the Declaration of Independence, Ronald Reagan, and free markets. It doesn’t get any better than that. Could’ve written it myself.

You may want to get a pencil and an index card, in order to take some notes. Here’s what he said: “What is our creed? We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, not born equal, created equal, and they are endowed by the same inalienable rights with the same inalienable rights, life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. That is the creed that has animated our nation since its founding, that has made us the great nation that we are.”

Mr. Johnson talked about our national motto, “In God We Trust” — how that is such a huge contrast with Marxism and communism, with their premise that there is no God.

He quoted a conservative High Church Catholic, British philosopher, and statesman, G.K. Chesterton, who said that America is the only nation in the world that is founded on a creed based on God.

And he reminded us of Reagan, who in his farewell speech — to paraphrase the Gipper — said that he wasn’t a great communicator, but that he communicated great conservative principles.

Mike Johnson is a young-looking, energetic, well-spoken, and well-turned-out graduate of Louisiana State University and LSU Law. He’s from Shreveport, Louisiana – that’s an oil-producing state, by the way. Drill, baby, drill.

He’s in his fourth term in Congress, and he also worked on President Trump’s impeachment legal team. Mr. Johnson outlined his early agenda, which is to support Israel, stop the catastrophe at the southern border, and rein in federal spending and inflation. He sent a strong message to our adversaries, saying, “Let the enemies of freedom around the world hear us loud and clear that the peoples’ house is back in business.”

He ended by saying that “the best days of America are still ahead of us. God Bless the U.S.A.”

Those who watch this speech will undoubtedly agree with me: This is the political comeback of the year by Mr. Johnson and the Republican House conference. And, I’ll just add — in the nick of time.

