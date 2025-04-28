Got Half a Million Dollars to Spare? Join the New Pro-Trump Elite Club Headed Up By Don Jr. 

The waiting list for new members closed within 24 hours of announcing the invitation-only club at Washington

If you think $500,000 is too much to spend to join a club, maybe Trump-era Washington, D.C. isn’t for you.

Donald Trump Jr., along with several big-money investors, including a massive donor to President Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, Omeed Malik, have launched an invitation-only club at Washington called the “Executive Branch.” Price to join: Half a million dollars.

The creators announced the new club on Saturday night and less than 24 hours later, the club’s official website said, “The waiting list for new members is now closed and is subject to annual review.” It offers an email address for individuals looking to gain a future spot at the establishment.

The owners of the Executive Branch are listed as the president’s eldest son; Mr. Malik, who is the founder and CEO of merchant bank Farvahar Partners; Mr. Malik’s business partner, Chris Buskirk; and the sons of Mr. Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Zach and Alex Witkoff.

Their group’s goal is “to create the highest-end private club that Washington has ever had, and cater to the business and tech moguls who are looking to nurture their relationships with the Trump administration,” Politico reported.

The club also has several founding members, including South African entrepreneur David Sacks; the twins most famously known for suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the founding of the social media site, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss; and the founder and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya, who served as a senior executive at Facebook from 2007 to 2011.

The official launch came Saturday night at a party at the posh Willard Hotel hosted by Donald Trump Jr., Mr. Malik and Mr. Sacks. The event coincided with the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at Washington, the annual red-carpet affair that Mr. Trump boycotted.

Even the party was veiled in secrecy. Those who received the details were told the party’s location only after they RSVP’ed, according to the invitation obtained by Politico.

The bash drew a cavalcade of high-powered politicos closely aligned to the president, including Secretary of State Rubio, Attorney General Bondi, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz; and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The club is getting “heavy interest from the donor community and the international community,” Axios reported. While the price tag is already steep, aspiring members “are offering to pay double the listed membership fee of $500,000 to get off the waiting list,” Axios reported, citing a source close to the club.

The clubhouse — featuring a restaurant, bar, lounge, restaurant and boardroom — will be located in tony Georgetown, home to many top political players and celebrities.