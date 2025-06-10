Governor Newsom Orders Additional Cops to Downtown Los Angeles for Violent Anti-ICE Protests

‘Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces,’ Newsom says.

The city of Los Angeles attempted to wrestle back the Downtown area from thousands of anti-ICE protestors as demonstrations continued for a fourth night with nearly a thousand additional police officers called in by Governor Newsom.

An additional 800 police officers from neighboring counties and the California Highway Patrol were sent to Downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators continued to torch cars, ignite fireworks in the direction of cops, and hurling water bottles and bricks, according to KTLA.

The additional officers were brought into the area to help quell the chaos and make arrests. Scores of agitators were seen having their hands zip-tied and forced onto LAPD buses. Mr. Newsom said he called in additional law-enforcement to “clean up President Trump’s mess.”

“Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces,” he said in a released statement. “State and local leaders stand together, coordinated and resolute to ensure the safety of the Los Angeles region.”

Last night’s fracas occurred as Mr. Trump ordered an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to the city and 700 active-duty marines were deployed into Los Angeles and deployed, according to KABC.

Mr. Trump decided to call in federal forces on Sunday after several blocks of the downtown area erupted in violence resulting in vandalism, burning cars, and skirmishes with law enforcement. Los Angeles’ mayor, Karen Bass, and Mr. Newsom described the events as mostly peaceful and declined to request federal support, leading to a clash over the president’s authority.

“It’s lucky for the people in Los Angeles and in California that we did what we did, we got it just in time. It’s still simmering a little bit. But not very much,” Mr. Trump said late Monday during a press briefing at the White House. “I’m very happy I got involved and I think Gavin in his own way is probably happy I got involved.”

Mr. Newsom, however, did not appear happy on Monday morning, announcing along with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, that the state would file a lawsuit against Mr. Trump, accusing him and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of violating the 10th Amendment and that they would ask a federal judge to put a stop to the “unlawful, unprecedented” deployment of the National Guard.

“Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the president’s authority under the law, and not one we take lightly,” Mr. Bonta said in the statement.