Grand Jury, in a Stunning Rebuke to Trump and Bondi, Refuses To Indict Letitia James Again

The refusal of a Norfolk grand jury to indict New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, for a second time puts into sharp relief the floundering effort to convict one of President Trump’s most vocal critics.

The first indictment of Ms. James, for two counts of mortgage fraud, was dismissed last week after Judge Cameron McGowan Currie found that the presiding prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan of the Eastern District of Virginia, was unlawfully appointed. Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed an “immediate appeal,” but has instead sought a second set of charges.

Grand juries rarely refuse prosecutors the charges they seek. The old proverb is that they would “indict a ham sandwich,” and grand juries regularly hand up charges in more than 90 percent of cases. Ms. Halligan’s first grand jury, though, also was skeptical. That body handed down indictments on only two out of the three counts presented by Ms. Halligan.

Judge Currie found that “All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” including the indictments of Ms. James and the former FBI director, James Comey. Judge Currie, though, dismissed the cases “without prejudice,” meaning that they could be refiled, as the Department of Justice attempted to do here.

CNN reports that the DOJ could try for a third time to indict Ms. James. That determination to convict her likely stems from the $500 million civil fraud verdict she secured against Mr. Trump, his two adult sons, and their family business. That penalty, though not the underlying verdict, was overturned on appeal as being so “excessive” as to violate the Eighth Amendment.