Greene-Boebert Feud Escalates in Rap Video

‘Marjorie, I really love what you do. Keep calling RINOs out — no one does it better than you,’ Forgiato Blow raps.

The feud between Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert is escalating, with Ms. Greene appearing in a rap video with Forgiato Blow released this week.

The video opens with Ms. Greene proclaiming that “the Democrats are a party of pedophiles,” harkening back to her days as a booster of the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which alleged that Democrats were harvesting blood from children at a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor.

Forgiato Blow, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Magaville whose real name is Kurt Jantz, is famous for making MAGA-centric rap videos and hops on the track rapping that Ms. Greene is “MAGA’s MVP.”

“Democrats get back — boom — reporters even get slapped,” Mr. Jantz says in the video. “Marjorie, I really love what you do. Keep calling RINOs out — no one does it better than you.”

Ms. Greene’s rap video debut comes as tensions between the two one-time friends are reaching new highs, with the Daily Beast reporting that one of their Republican colleagues, Congressman Tim Burchett, says he expects the feud could end in a “fistfight.”

“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” Mr. Burchett said. “I am friends with both of them. It’s entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that.”

Ms. Greene, who Mr. Jantz hailed in the rap video as “fighting good versus evil,” was kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus earlier this month over comments she made about Ms. Boebert on the House Floor.

In an exchange during which Ms. Greene confronted Ms. Boebert for allegedly copying her articles of impeachment against President Biden and submitting them as her own, Ms. Greene called Ms. Boebert a “nasty little b—-.”

Ms. Boebert responded to Ms. Greene’s attack, telling CNN that “I’m not in middle school.” Ms. Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ms. Greene has made a habit of leveling such insults at public officials in recent weeks, calling Special Counsel Jack Smith a “weak little b—- for the Democrats” in a tweet Tuesday.