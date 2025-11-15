Greene Fires Back at President: ‘I Don’t Worship or Serve Donald Trump’

‘He’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week’s vote to release the Epstein files,’ the Georgia Republican writes.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene declares her allegiance is to the American people, not President Trump, in the latest exchange in a public feud that signals a significant fracture among once-loyal MAGA allies.

Mr. Trump withdrew his endorsement for the Georgia Republican late Friday, labeling her a “ranting lunatic” who had gone “far left.” The rift appears to stem from Ms. Greene’s stances on the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein and her recent bill targeting the H-1B visa program.

In a direct and defiant posting, Ms. Greene, who has long been one of the president’s most faithful and outspoken supporters, makes it clear where her loyalties lie.

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” Ms. Greene responded on X.

“But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

The statement comes after Mr. Trump posted a nearly 300-word social media tirade claiming Ms. Greene was upset that he no longer returned her calls. “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” Trump wrote.

Ms. Greene flatly contradicts that claim, saying she “didn’t even call him in the first place.”

A key point of contention is Ms. Greene’s push for the release of Justice Department documents concerning the late financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. She is one of four House Republicans who signed a discharge petition to force a vote on the matter. Mr. Trump has dismissed the renewed focus on Epstein as a “hoax.”

Ms. Greene suggests Trump is seeking to intimidate other Republicans who might support the petition.

“He’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week’s vote to release the Epstein files,” she posted on X. “It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.”

Ms. Greene contrastes Mr. Trump’s efforts to block the files with what she believes should be his priorities. “Most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream,” she writes.

Further fueling the division is Ms. Greene’s hardline stance on immigration. She recently introduced a bill to eliminate the H-1B visa program, which directly contradicts Trump’s recent comments that America needs to import “certain” talents.

“My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again in tech, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and every industry that keeps this country running!!” Ms. Greene writes, reinforcing her “America First America Only” position.

In a Fox News appearance this week, Mr. Trump defended H-1B visas, saying foreign labor is sometimes needed because U.S. workers do not have “certain talents.”

When pressed by host Laura Ingraham, who said, “We have plenty of talented people here,” Mr. Trump responded: “No, you don’t have — you don’t have certain talents. And you have to — people have to learn.”

“You can’t take people off of unemployment, like an unemployment line, and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory,'” Mr. Trump said. “You can’t just say a country is coming in, going to invest $10 billion to build a plant, and going to take people off an unemployment line who haven’t worked in five years, and they’re going to start making their missiles. It doesn’t work that well.”