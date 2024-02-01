Greene Introduces Measure To Censure Omar Based on Possibly Faulty Translation

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is hoping to censure Congresswoman Ilhan Omar based on a potentially inaccurate translation of remarks last Saturday.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is introducing a resolution to censure Congresswoman Ilhan Omar based on what may be an inaccurate translation of comments Ms. Omar made in her native Somali language, if a press report is accurate.

The original comments stem from an event at the Minneapolis Hyatt Hotel from last weekend, at an event that was celebrating a recent election in Somalia.

Ms. Omar’s remarks were focused on how she intended to use her position in order to help keep Somalia united, referencing the ongoing conflict between the country and the breakaway region Somaliland, which is not recognized internationally.

In a video circulated on X shortly after the event, Ms. Omar is shown allegedly saying that they are “people who know they are Somalians first, Muslims second.”

The ambassador for the breakaway territory of Somaliland, Rhoda J Elmi, called Ms. Omar’s statement “ethno-racist rhetoric” and said it was particularly “bewildering for those who recall similar racist attacks she endured not long ago, of being ‘not American enough.’”

“We hope the house leadership and her caucus will take note of her public conduct, unbecoming a United States Congresswoman nor representative of the august house she serves in,” Ms. Elmi said.

Congressional Republicans, including Congressman Tom Emmer, who is also from Minnesota, latched on to the video, with Mr. Emmer calling on Ms. Omar to “resign in disgrace.”

“Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,” Mr. Emmer said in a tweet.

The problem, however, is that the translation of Ms. Omar’s comments, which were provided in subtitles in the video, were incorrect, according to reporting by the Minnesota Reformer, which obtained two independent translations of the comments.

According to an accurate translation provided to the Reformer, Ms. Omar said “We are people who know that they are Somali and Muslim. We are people who support each other.”

“Somalis are people who love each other. It’s possible that we might sometimes have disagreements but we are also people who can rely on each other,” Ms. Omar said. “We are people who are siblings. We are people with courage.”

Despite the fact that Ms. Greene’s resolution was based on a faulty translation Ms. Greene still introduced it Thursday morning, saying it was a measure to censure “Ilhan Omar of Somali — I mean Minnesota.”

Ms. Omar faced criticism in 2019 for saying that Speaker McCarthy’s support for Israel was driven by donations from AIPAC, saying it was “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” She later apologized for the comment.