Grimes Laments Son’s Appearance at Oval Office Press Briefing With Father Elon Musk

‘He should not be in public like this,’ the musician said after her 4-year-old son, X, was seen at the White House during a press event.

Canadian musician Grimes expressed surprise and displeasure Tuesday after learning that her 4-year-old son attended an Oval Office press briefing with his dad, Elon Musk.

Grimes, who has three children with the world’s richest man, learned of the public appearance through a social media post.

“Lil X was very polite today!… You raised him well… He was so cute when he told DJT, ‘please forgive me, I need to pee,'” a poster wrote to Grimes on X.

“He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh,” she replied.

X Æ A-Xii, who is known as X, occupied himself during the briefing by sitting on the floor and playing. He briefly stole the show as he sat on his dad’s shoulders, pushing down Mr. Musk’s ballcap over his eyes, and poking his fingers in his father’s ears as Mr. Musk tried to respond to a reporter’s question.

Elon Musk compared his son, X’s visit to the Oval Office to a young John F. Kennedy Jr., who played inside Resolute. Via X.

At one point during the briefing, in which Mr. Trump signed a new executive order bolstering the authority of Mr. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, X stood at the Resolute Desk, picking his nose and playfully mimicking his father.

Mr. Musk has previously brought X along on his public appearances. On January 19, the boy was seen jumping around on the stage during a pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington.

After the briefing Tuesday, Mr. Musk retweeted a post on his social media platform, also named X, that compared his son X to John F. Kennedy, Jr., who was famously captured playing underneath the Oval Office desk while his father worked.

Grimes has repeatedly said that she wishes to protect the privacy of her children, three of 12 sired by Mr. Musk. Last month, she expressed frustration in response to an X user who criticized her for not doing more to keep her son out of the public eye.

“I have made it clear I do not approve of that in every conceivable way I know I am,” she wrote, according to a report from The Independent.

“I am desperate to solve it. It is a personal tragedy to me. But currently, I don’t know how to do that.”