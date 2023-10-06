Guess Who’s Building Trump’s Border Wall Now

Hint, it’s the Democrat who said ‘there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.’

After allowing roughly 5 million wage-cutting, rent-spiking, law-breaking, sex- and drug-trafficking, terrorist-threatening illegal migrants to come across an open border since January 2021, President Biden and his homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, have now decided — wait for it … and wait some more — that President Trump was right all along.

“Build that wall” — sort of. Remember this, from just a couple years ago? Mr. Biden was asked in 2020, “Trump campaigned on build that wall. Are you willing to tear that wall down?”

He replied: “No, there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration. Number one. Number two, what I’m going to focus on in the end here. The fact is that somebody in this group has written a lot about the border. I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry, that’s rolling back confiscations.”

Yet, 5 million illegals later, Mr. Biden’s kind of slow on the trigger, don’t you think? Sort of like closing the barn door after the horses have already escaped.

I think they’re only talking about less than 20 miles of new wall, and even that seems to be to assist border authorities in babysitting the illegals as they cross into America. Yet with half of the Democrats in some kind of revolt against the illegal migrants’ invasion of America, Mr. Biden is desperately trying to put out a big political fire.

I don’t really believe a word of it, but, yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security inserted the following into the federal register: “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States.”

So, hold on: Does Mr. Biden agree with his own DHS that we need to finish the wall? Nope, of course not. It’s just all a phony media stunt. Here’s the proof — read and weep: “I’ll answer one question on the border wall. The border wall where money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get through the re-appropriate, to redirect that money. They didn’t. They wouldn’t. And, in the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for whatever is appropriate. I can’t stop that.”

A reporter then asked: “Do you believe the border wall works?” The president’s answer was, “No.”

Let’s move on. Mr. Mayorkas and other administration people are harping on the need to waive 26 federal laws, including the Clean Air Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, and the Endangered Species Act. Imagine that. Laws.

The one federal law they’re not worried about breaking, though, is the law that protects our borders by preventing illegal entries. Or, in other words, the law that protects American sovereignty. They’ve been breaking that law for three years. I don’t hear anybody talking about that.

In an interview with Brooke Singman of Fox News Digital, Mr. Trump said: “Biden sees our country is being invaded. What is he going to do about the 15 million people from prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums, and terrorists that have already come into our country?”

On Truth Social, the former president is demanding an apology and repeating that Mr. Biden has to reinstate Remain in Mexico and Title 42 in order to get serious about closing the border.

The former president built close to 500 miles of a new border wall, and the whole thing could’ve been finished by now — if Mr. Biden had any horse sense. Mr. Trump supports catch-and-deport to go along with Remain in Mexico, Title 42, and a completed border wall. If Mr. Biden met those conditions, things would be a lot different.

Yet, no matter what phony election-cycle promises Mr. Biden is making, the reality is the Biden Democrats remain in favor of open borders. Nothing’s going to change that. Period.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.