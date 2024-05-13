Guilty Verdict In Stormy Daniels Case Would Be Boon For Trump: Poll

In Georgia and three other states, voters surveyed say they would be more likely to vote for Mr. Trump if he is convicted.

President Trump could see an increase in support within four pivotal swing states if he loses his court case featuring porn star Stormy Daniels, a new poll finds.

The poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for The Telegraph reveals a surprising twist in voter sentiment across Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, where a notable portion of respondents indicated a greater likelihood of supporting Mr. Trump if he is convicted.

In Georgia, which was narrowly contested in the 2020 election, 35 percent of those surveyed expressed increased support for Mr. Trump in the event of a conviction, compared to 27 percent who stated the opposite.

Despite the legal challenges, including a potential 20-year prison sentence for covering up payments made to Ms. Daniels to prevent disclosure of their alleged encounter before his 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump’s political momentum appears resilient.

The poll also highlighted that, in Arizona, opinions were evenly divided regarding the impact of a conviction on voter support, while Pennsylvania showed a marginal lean away from Mr. Trump under the same circumstances.

The legal battle marks a significant moment in American politics, as a conviction would render Mr. Trump the first former president found guilty of a felony. Mr. Trump is currently contending with 91 felony charges across four separate criminal cases.

Amid his legal entanglements, Mr. Trump maintains a lead over President Biden in national polls, even securing advantages in six key battleground states across various policy domains, including the economy and defense. A majority of voters in these critical areas believe Mr. Trump will receive a fair trial in the Stormy Daniels case, despite his assertions of bias and corruption within the judicial process.