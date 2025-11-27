Gunman Who Shot Guardsmen Arrived Under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome, Officials Say

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan officials say that Rahmanullah Lakanwal was connected to the Taliban.

The gunman who critically wounded two National Guard members in a brazen daylight shooting near the White House is an Afghan national who once fought alongside American forces, officials and family members confirmed.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, unleashed gunfire at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday just blocks from the White House, striking two guardsmen on patrol, according to an NBC News report citing law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation. Lakanwal arrived in the United States in September 2021 after a decade serving in the Afghan army alongside U.S. Special Forces, a relative revealed. During his military service, he was stationed at a base in Kandahar.

Officials with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan condemned the attack and claimed that Mr. Lakanwal was “directly connected” to the Taliban and was part its terrorist cells in America.

“Since 2021, we have consistently warned that the Taliban have been sending individuals affiliated with their network and other terrorist groups to Western countries with the intent to conduct such attacks. They have even distributed Afghanistan’s passports to thousands of foreign terrorist fighters,” the NRF’s head of foreign relations, Ali Maisam Nazary said in a X post on Wednesday. “Today’s tragedy is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem declared on X that the suspect was “one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration.” The program was designed to resettle “vulnerable Afghans” and those who had worked alongside U.S. forces.

President Trump vowed Wednesday that the shooter will “pay the steepest possible price,” saying he is “determined” to see justice delivered.

Mr. Trump said the Biden administration flew the suspect into the country in September 2021 and extended his status under Biden-era legislation. He then called for a sweeping review of all Afghans admitted to the United States during the previous administration.

“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country,” he said in an address to the nation. “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want ’em.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service announced after Mr. Trump’s comments that they would “indefinitely” halt all immigration requests from Afghanistan.

“Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” read a statement posted to X. “The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”