‘Guns-a-Blazing’: Trump Threatens Military Action Against Nigeria To Stop ‘Horrible Atrocities’ Against Christians

Nigeria’s president is planning talks with President Trump after the American commander-in-chief accused the Western African nation of persecuting Christians and added it to a list of nations subject to penalties for its lack of religious tolerance.

Claiming that Christianity is facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, Mr. Trump says the Nigerian government is ignoring atrocities committed by radical Islamists in Africa’s most populous country. He threatened to cut off aid and assistance to America’s second largest trading partner in Africa unless it takes action.

“We may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he wrote on his TruthSocial platform.

He said he was instructing the Defense Department to prepare for action. “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

In an earlier post, Mr. Trump said he was adding Nigeria to the list of “Countries of Particular Concern,” a designation that draws international attention and could deprive the country of arms sales, foreign aid, and trade with the United States.

The president also instructed the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Tom Cole, and another committee member, Congressman Riley Moore of West Virginia to “look into this matter.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reinforced the president’s threat of potential military action in Nigeria. “Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he wrote on X.

The designation of a Country of Particular Concern comes after an uptick in attacks on Christians in Nigeria, including four massacres in October by Boko Haram and Fulani jihadists who operate with virtual impunity in several of Nigeria’s northern states. More than 7,000 Christians have reportedly been slaughtered by Islamic terror groups in Nigeria this year while hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

With the Christian and Muslim populations of Nigeria nearly evenly split, Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, elected in 2023 despite claims of election irregularities, disputed accusations that the government permits targeting of Christians or turns a blind eye to genocide. He said Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion and protection of all citizens regardless of faith.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions,” Mr. Tinubu said in a statement shared on X.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” he added.

While Mr. Tinubu, a Muslim hailing from a Christian majority state in the south, said he is committed to working with the international community to increase cooperation for protecting all faiths, his spokesmen rejected the claim that terrorists are targeting only Christians. The special advisor to Mr. Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, added that the sale of American arms to Nigeria “has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism for which we have massive results to show for it.”

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences if they exist would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House,” Mr. Bwala said.

The president’s focus on Nigeria received praise from Christian activists at home and abroad, including by Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Manaj, who received backlash from several of her fans for her support of the president’s decision and an invitation from America’s ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, to visit his office in New York.

“We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer,” wrote Ms. Minaj.

As Christian leaders in America praised the president, Mr. Cole and Mr. Riley, along with a fellow Republican appropriations committee member, Mario Díaz-Balart, criticized Democrats for perpetuating the government shutdown that is preventing appropriations to fund support programs for Nigerians targeted by extremists.

“Nigeria is the most dangerous nation on Earth to follow Christ. For simply practicing their faith, Christians are actively being kidnapped, attacked, and slaughtered,” they said in a statement.

“This is also another significant reminder of why reopening the government and passing full-year appropriations bills is so critically important. … Mr. President, we are prepared to act on instituting the America First agenda through our FY26 bill. As soon as the Democrat shutdown ends, we will continue moving full-year appropriations across the finish line to uphold your priorities.”