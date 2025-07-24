Hachette Agrees To Pay President Biden $10 Million for New Memoir of His Years as President

A publication date for the book has not been set.

Former President Biden has earned a $10 million advance for his upcoming presidential memoir.

News of the new payday comes weeks after Mr. Biden announced during rare public remarks since leaving the White House in January that he was working on the book. At a corporate event in San Diego, he said that he was “working his tail off” to write a memoir, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 82-year-old also told the large group of HR professionals at the event, held by trade group Society for Human Resource Management, that his tome would focus on the four years he served as president.

The rights for his upcoming book were sold to Hachette Worldwide and will be published by their Little, Brown & co. imprint. The deal was brokered by Creative Artists Agency, which also represented Mr. Biden in the sale of his previous memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose,” which focused on his relationship with son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

The money offered to Mr. Biden seems paltry compared to other former presidents who sold the rights to their memoirs.

In 2017, Penguin Random House made publishing history by securing the rights to Barack and Michelle Obama’s memoirs for a staggering $60 million — a deal that shattered previous records for presidential book contracts at the time.

Both “Becoming” and “A Promised Land” became global bestsellers.

Bill Clinton’s hefty $15 million deal with Alfred A. Knopf for his 2004 doorstop “My Life” pales in comparison to the Obama windfall.

Donald Trump broke with modern presidential tradition by forgoing a post-presidency memoir entirely after his first term.

In May, Mr. Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, which has already metastasized and spread to his bones. Mr. Biden’s office disclosed at the time that a “small nodule” was found on his prostate during a routine physical examination that “necessitated further evaluation.”

It was not immediately clear how his diagnosis and subsequent treatments would determine when his manuscript would be completed.