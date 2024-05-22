The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Haley Says She Will Vote for Trump Following Their Disputes During GOP Primaries

‘Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him,’ she avers.

AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Nikki Haley at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. AP/Robert F. Bukaty
MEG KINNARD
MEG KINNARD

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The former American ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Wednesday that she will be voting for her primary election rival, President Trump, in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.

“I will be voting for Trump,” Mrs. Haley said during an event at the Hudson Institute at Washington.

But Mrs. Haley also made it clear that she feels Mr. Trump has work to do to win over voters who supported her during the course of the primary campaign, and continue to cast votes for her in ongoing primary contests.

“Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech,” Mrs. Haley added.

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”

Mrs. Haley shuttered her own bid for the GOP nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Mr. Trump. Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.

Associated Press

MEG KINNARD
MEG KINNARD

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use