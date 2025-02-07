Hamas Delay in Implementing a Hostage Release Deal Is Seen as a Form of Protest Against Trump’s Gaza Plan

Under the president’s plan America would pay a ‘very little price’ for rebuilding Gaza, Trump stresses, while ‘others’ would carry most of the financial burden.

Hamas is threatening to slow down the release of hostages if President Trump advances his plan to resettle Gazans outside of the Gaza Strip. On Friday the terrorist organization, which sees the president’s plan as a threat to its control of the area, delayed sending to Israel the names of the next hostages to be released.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday alongside Prime Minister Kishida, Mr. Trump indicated that he was in “no rush” to implement a plan to move the residents of Gaza out of the Strip while it is being rebuilt and turned into the “Riviera” of the Mideast.

The plan is “a real estate transaction, where we’ll be an investor in that part of the world,” Mr. Trump said. Under his plan America would pay a “very little price” for rebuilding Gaza, he stressed, while “others” would carry most of the financial burden, and Israel would “watch” Gaza in terms of security. Yet, he added, there is “no rush to do anything.”

That last line was seen by many in Israel as a new element indicating that the release of all hostages would be completed before the Gaza rebuilding is even being discussed. It might have also been a signal to Hamas, which has been making ominous statements in opposition to Mr. Trump’s plan ever since it was rolled out in earnest on Tuesday alongside Prime Minister Netanayahu.

In accordance with the first phase of the cease-fire-for-hostages deal, Hamas was obliged to send to Israel a list Friday of three hostages it would release Saturday. Yet, Hamas delayed issuing the name-list for three hours Friday morning. Israel viewed the deal violation “very seriously,” Mr. Natnayhu said in a statement, before the list was finally given to Israel.

Hamas officials said the delay was a response to Israel’s delays in allowing humanitarian supplies into Gaza, even as the Israel Defense Force made clear that there was no change in the pace of aid deliveries.

“The real issue is the Trump plan,” Kan News’s Arab affairs reporter, Elior Levy, said. Using a soccer metaphor, he said the delay in releasing the names “was like a yellow card, a warning from Hamas that it can cause trouble” if the Trump plan proceeds.

Hamas sees the Trump plan as a threat to its rule over Gaza. It would “eliminate the Palestinian cause,” and “the potential outcomes are unpredictable,” an unidentified official of the terrorist organization told the Saudi-owned A-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper. America, he added, “must recognize that such actions would impact phases two and three of the cease-fire,” and could “derail everything.”

As part of the deal’s 42-day phase one, Hamas agreed to release all women, children, men over 50 years old, and non-military males. Israel agreed to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw its forces from most of Gaza, and amp up humanitarian aid deliveries. Phase two would see the freeing of all 79 remaining hostages, including soldiers and corpses, while Israel is to release “heavy” prisoners sentenced to life terms for their roles in terror attacks.

The three men who are expected to be returned to Israel tomorrow are 56-year-old Ohad Ben Ami and 52-year-old Eli Sharabi, who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, from the homes at Kibbutz Be’eri, and Or Levy, 34. Mr. Levy attended the Super Nova dance festival On October 7 with his wife, Einav, who was murdered there. After 15 months in captivity, Mr. Levy will finally see his 3-year-old son, Almog.

Talks over the details of the second phase are scheduled to proceed at Doha over the weekend. All sides for now seem eager to complete the deal. Yet, further Hamas delay tactics could derail the next phases. In the final stage, Gaza is supposed to be rebuilt. Mr. Trump has presented a plan to implement that phase. Those who have roundly rejected his plan are yet to present their own.