Hamas Has Received Funding Basically From — Wait for It — U.S. Taxpayers

Plus, aid headed for Gaza could be distributed by — wait for it again — Hamas.

President Biden is going to Israel tonight, presumably to show support for Israel and its war effort against Hamas. Not that anyone needs reminding, but documents recovered from the bodies of dead Hamas terrorists show orders to kill as many Israelis as possible.

One document from Hamas terrorists sent to attack Sa’ad, a 670-person collective farming community, instructed the terrorists to “take control of the kibbutz, kill as many individuals as possible, and capture hostages until receiving further instructions.”

So it’s not surprising that a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, told us last night that Israel “will annihilate Hamas, given the opportunity they have.”

In military terms, General Jack Keane told us last week that “we’ve got to be upfront about what needs to be done here. We need to kill them. That’s the only thing that stops these guys. They are absolutely committed to this barbarism. And we’ve got to go in and kill them, just like we did with ISIS, just like we did with Al Qaeda.”

I sincerely hope Mr. Biden understands this. I give him credit so far for standing behind and supporting Israel. Yes, I give him credit, but the diplomatic talk is that Mr. Biden is going to Israel because his state secretary, Antony Blinken, got assurances from Prime Minister Netanyahu of a substantial humanitarian aid package for the Palestinians.

Well, what does that mean? Hundreds of trucks are lined up on the border in Egypt to enter the Gaza Strip for “humanitarian aid” — but with no inspections. Could be baby formula, or could be war materials. Who’s going to run this aid? Hamas.

As Caroline Glick writes, all the so-called ministries in Gaza are Hamas. All the hospitals are Hamas. All of the distribution will be done by Hamas.

Senator Blackburn is also opposed to this so-called Palestinian aid — because it’s Hamas aid.

U.S. taxpayers have basically given Hamas about a billion dollars in the last couple years. President Trump cut that off. Mr. Biden reinstated it. Who’s helping who here?

Also, a letter to Mr. Biden from 63 House Democrats and 50 Republicans — therefore, a bipartisan letter — petitions Mr. Biden to cut off all Iran funding sources, begin maximum enforcement of economic sanctions, end the Iran oil trade to China (worth $153 million a day), and ensure that the UN ballistic missile sanctions on Iran not be allowed to expire October 18.

This is a bipartisan letter from 117 House members. And, by the way, their letter asks Mr. Biden to put pressure on Qatar and Turkey to cease their support of Hamas. Little-known factoid: Most of the Hamas leaders are in Qatar. The Biden administration hasn’t said a word about all of this. It’s still in denial about Iran, and presumably Qatar and Turkey.

Now, a bunch of GOP senators led by Tom Cotton want to block a former Obama Treasury secretary, Jack Lew, from the Israeli ambassadorship, because Mr. Lew has a pro-Iran track record and, while at Treasury, unfroze billions of dollars of Iranian assets.

Just a quick diversion here: I must add that apparently the Biden administration is about to ease energy sanctions on Venezuela. Really?

Venezuela is run by a communist dictator, Nicolas Maduro. His government is backed by thousands of Cuban military and secret service people. Are we begging for oil from socialist dictators again?

And, finally, a big hat-tip to historian Walter Russell Mead and his Wall Street Journal column, “Appeasing Iran Has Failed.” Professor Mead writes: “Iran is unappeasable, but this truth is too inconvenient for the Biden administration to admit. Instead, administration spokesmen continue to minimize Tehran’s involvement with and responsibility for the murders.”

He goes on to say: “It is the mullahs and the agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided the resources, training and encouragement without which the Hamas leadership would neither have dared nor been able to unleash this evil on the world. The truth is simple. Iran is at war with Israel and with the U.S. It does not seek compromise or accommodation. … It wants what it says it wants: a holocaust in Israel and the destruction of the U.S.”

Is anybody in the Biden administration listening?

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.