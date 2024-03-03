The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Hamas Refusal to Confirm Status of Israeli Hostages Leads to Breakdown in Cease-Fire Talks

‘Until there are real answers, there is no point in sending a delegation to Cairo,’ an Israeli diplomat says.

AP/Ariel Schalit
Soldiers and friends of Israeli soldier, Sergeant Dolev Malca, mourn in grief during his funeral at Shlomi, northern Israel Sunday. AP/Ariel Schalit
ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ
ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ

A renewed round of hostage negotiations had representatives from Hamas, Qatar, and the United States present in Cairo on Sunday, with a critical player missing — Israel. After Hamas refused to provide a list confirming the names of living hostages that the terror organization is holding captive at Gaza, Israeli press outlets reported that negotiations for the hostage cease-fire deal were nearing collapse. 

According to Israel’s KAN broadcasting corporation, an Israeli source familiar with the details said that Israel did not get an answer from Hamas. “The Qatari prime minister informed the Mossad chief that Hamas refuses to give an answer about the Paris framework — or to say which hostages are to be released at the humanitarian stage, are alive.”

Israel announced that no Israeli delegation would go to Cairo or any other country as long as there was no response from Hamas. The KAN report quoted an Israeli official stating that the Israeli delegation will not leave to Egypt “until a response from Hamas is received.” 

According to the Israeli diplomatic source, “Until there are real answers, there is no point in sending a delegation to Cairo.”

An unnamed senior Biden administration official said Saturday in an Associated Press report that Israel had agreed to the principles of the deal that would see elderly, female, and sick Israeli hostages released by Hamas alongside a six-week ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The senior Biden official indicated on Saturday that “the ball is in Hamas’ court.” 

On Saturday, the United States also carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid for Gaza. Three military planes parachuted more than 30,000 meals into the Strip. 

Meanwhile in Israel, families of hostages gathered together on Saturday night in Jerusalem’s Paris Square, concluding a four-day march from the Gaza envelope to Jerusalem that included 20,000 supporters. The families of the hostages delivered a message to the Israeli prime minister and the security cabinet. “We stand united and give you the support you need to complete the deal. Do not miss this chance, bring all the hostages home now.”

ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ
ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ

Mrs. Silverman Peretz moved to Israel from Maine in 2004. She lives with her family in Midreshet Ben Gurion.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use