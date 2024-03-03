Hamas Refusal to Confirm Status of Israeli Hostages Leads to Breakdown in Cease-Fire Talks

‘Until there are real answers, there is no point in sending a delegation to Cairo,’ an Israeli diplomat says.

A renewed round of hostage negotiations had representatives from Hamas, Qatar, and the United States present in Cairo on Sunday, with a critical player missing — Israel. After Hamas refused to provide a list confirming the names of living hostages that the terror organization is holding captive at Gaza, Israeli press outlets reported that negotiations for the hostage cease-fire deal were nearing collapse.

According to Israel’s KAN broadcasting corporation, an Israeli source familiar with the details said that Israel did not get an answer from Hamas. “The Qatari prime minister informed the Mossad chief that Hamas refuses to give an answer about the Paris framework — or to say which hostages are to be released at the humanitarian stage, are alive.”

Israel announced that no Israeli delegation would go to Cairo or any other country as long as there was no response from Hamas. The KAN report quoted an Israeli official stating that the Israeli delegation will not leave to Egypt “until a response from Hamas is received.”

According to the Israeli diplomatic source, “Until there are real answers, there is no point in sending a delegation to Cairo.”

An unnamed senior Biden administration official said Saturday in an Associated Press report that Israel had agreed to the principles of the deal that would see elderly, female, and sick Israeli hostages released by Hamas alongside a six-week ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the release of Palestinian prisoners. The senior Biden official indicated on Saturday that “the ball is in Hamas’ court.”

On Saturday, the United States also carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid for Gaza. Three military planes parachuted more than 30,000 meals into the Strip.

Meanwhile in Israel, families of hostages gathered together on Saturday night in Jerusalem’s Paris Square, concluding a four-day march from the Gaza envelope to Jerusalem that included 20,000 supporters. The families of the hostages delivered a message to the Israeli prime minister and the security cabinet. “We stand united and give you the support you need to complete the deal. Do not miss this chance, bring all the hostages home now.”