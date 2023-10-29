The New York Sun

ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ

Midreshet Ben Gurion, Israel
Anav Silverman Peretz is a Contributor to The New York Sun.

Mrs. Silverman Peretz moved to Israel from Maine in 2004. She lives with her…

Latest Articles

Foreign

Mother of Kidnapped Israeli Children Prays for a ‘Ray of Hope’

‘I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,’ the mother say. ‘All I can think about is how Dafna and Ella are surviving in Hamas captivity.’

Photo courtesy of Maayan Zin.
Foreign

The Moment a Minibus of Senior Citizens Is Gunned Down by Hamas

Zina Beylin, 60, and a dozen of her friends had just set out for the Dead Sea when they were set upon by Hamas gunmen.

AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
Foreign

How a 9-Year-Old Saves His Sister During the Massacre at Their Kibbutz and Becomes a Hero of Israel

Young Michael takes the hand of his little sister and guides her to a bomb shelter, where they hide in a closet for 14 hours without food, water, or light.

Deror Avi via Wikimedia Commons
Foreign

How an Israeli Community in the Negev Highlands Welcomes Its Share of the Thousands Who Have Fled the Terror of Hamas

The hospitality covers everything right down to the shampoo — and art therapy as well.

Anav Silverman Peretz
Opinion (Other)

Avigail Schlessinger Is Saying the Psalms for Her Favorite Cousin

Ditza Heiman, a woman with a huge heart, is, at 84, dragged away by Hamas.

Courtesy of Dafna Heiman
