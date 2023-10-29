Anav Silverman Peretz

Mrs. Silverman Peretz moved to Israel from Maine in 2004. She lives with her…
‘I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,’ the mother say. ‘All I can think about is how Dafna and Ella are surviving in Hamas captivity.’
Zina Beylin, 60, and a dozen of her friends had just set out for the Dead Sea when they were set upon by Hamas gunmen.
Young Michael takes the hand of his little sister and guides her to a bomb shelter, where they hide in a closet for 14 hours without food, water, or light.
The hospitality covers everything right down to the shampoo — and art therapy as well.
Ditza Heiman, a woman with a huge heart, is, at 84, dragged away by Hamas.
