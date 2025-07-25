When Wonder Woman Meets Wonder Women: Gal Gadot Visits With Former Hamas Hostages

Doron Steinbrecher, who spent 471 days in Hamas captivity, tells Gadot she must continue talking about the hostages: ‘Don’t ever stop. We must keep talking and keep them in people’s hearts and minds.’

With millions of fans around the world and a recent star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, Gal Gadot has achieved global success and admiration. But it was the woman who plays Wonder Woman’s turn to be in awe this week when she met with five Israeli women who survived Hamas captivity, including three who were held for more than 470 days and released this year.

During an ongoing visit to Israel that included taking part in the 42nd Jerusalem Film Festival, where Ms. Gadot was honored for her life work and support of Israel, the Israeli-born actress made time to meet with the former hostages.

In a “private and emotional conversation,” according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Ms. Gadot sat with Ilana Gritzewsky, Moran Stella Yanai, Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, and Naama Levy.

“I am so happy to meet you and I’m so happy you’re here,” Ms. Gadot told them, giving each a big hug.

“You have strength beyond words – I admire each and everyone of you. Each one of you has entered my heart and soul. I’m happy that I could have this moment and close this circle,” she added.

Gal Gadot meets with Israeli women who were held captive by Hamas. Hostages and Missing Families Forum

She also asked what she could possibly do for them.

“Continue talking about them [the hostages]. Don’t ever stop. We must keep talking and keep them in people’s hearts and minds,” Doron Steinbrecher, who spent 471 days in Hamas captivity after being taken from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, said.

Naama Levy, who spent 477 days in Hamas captivity and marked her 20th birthday in captivity last year, told Ms. Gadot that she was “happy we had the chance to get to know you — Gal Gadot from the movies.”

Ms. Levy was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the IDF surveillance base in Nahal Oz together with Liri Albag and others, and spent part of her time in captivity completely alone.

Ms. Levy celebrated her 21st birthday last month and attended a family celebration for her in the Negev.

Her grandfather told The New York Sun that the happiness he has felt with his granddaughter finally back home could only be described as “pure light.”

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Shaul Levy said.

“With everything you went through, you don’t understand how incredible you all are. You keep fighting,” Ms. Gadot told the five women during their meeting on Tuesday. “You are an inspiration, and strength. I hope with all my heart they all come home soon.”

Ms. Gadot has not been shy about her campaign advocating for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages who are being kept in dire conditions in Gaza.

In March, Ms. Gadot spoke with Variety magazine about her advocacy on behalf of the Israeli hostages on social media amid the occasional backlash and criticism.

“After October 7th, I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” she said in the Variety interview.

“But on October 7th, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent. I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up,” Ms. Gadot said.