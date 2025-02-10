The New York Sun

Hamas Suspends Releasing Israeli Hostages in Violation of Agreements

‘The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released on Saturday will be postponed until further notice,’ a Hamas military spokesman said.

AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Palestinians gather as Hamas fighters escort Red Cross vehicles carrying Israeli captives Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, who have been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, after being handed over at Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
Hamas is suspending an agreement on hostages, starting on a scheduled release of three hostages on Saturday, according to a statement posted on Telegram by a spokesman for the terror organization. 

“The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released on Saturday will be postponed until further notice,” a Hamas military spokesman, known as Abu Ubeida, said in a statement.

The spokesman cited alleged “Israeli violations” of the first phase of the hostage-to-cease-fire deal, including lowered entry of humanitarian aid that was part of the deal and restrictions on movement of Gazans to the northern part of the Strip, according to Kan news. 

On Sunday President Trump noted that the hostages who were released a day earlier looked like “holocaust survivors.” They look like “they haven’t had a meal in a month,” he said, adding, “at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience.”

On Sunday the Israel Defense Force opened fire at Gazans who neared the fence on the border between Gaza and southern Israel. Over the weekend a lower-level delegation of Israeli officials went to Doha as part of the discussions over the second phase of the deal.  

Benny Avni is a columnist who has published in the New York Post, WSJOpinion, The Daily Beast, Newsweek, Israel Radio, Ha’Aretz, and others. Once New York Sun, always New York Sun.

