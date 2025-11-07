Happy Affordability and Happy Thanksgiving

Target is claiming its Thanksgiving bundle is the lowest price ever. That doesn’t exactly clinch the affordability issue in favor of the president, but it’s a pretty good head start as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hate to do it, but I’m still thinking about affordability and last Tuesday’s election. My latest obsession is the Walmart Thanksgiving bundle cost.

President Trump said it’s 25 percent lower this year than it was last year. So, I did a little fact checking. It’s actually 28 percent less, even better.

In 2024, the Walmart Thanksgiving bundle cost about $53 for 21 different products. This year it costs about $38 for 15 different items. So there are six fewer items, but it’s $15 cheaper.

You’re probably all hoping that I don’t go through all the items. You’re right, I’m not gonna do it. However, the butterball turkey, which I think folks would agree is really the main item, is $13.01 for 13.5 pounds. That’s 97 cents per pound, the lowest price since 2019. Which by the way, was the last time Mr. Trump was president.

And Target is claiming that its Thanksgiving bundle is the lowest price ever. That doesn’t exactly clinch the affordability issue in favor of the president, but it’s a pretty good head start as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

The inflation rate since Mr. Trump was sworn in is averaging about 2.5 percent. During the Biden years it was more than twice as much, at about 5.5 percent — and of course it peaked at 9 percent, the worst in 40 years.

The Atlanta Fed wage tracker is showing 4.1 percent through August. And even with 2.5 percent inflation, that means real worker wages are rising at about 1.5 percent. They fell during the Biden years.

And frankly most of Mr. Trump’s supply side tax cuts and deregulation and energy dominance have only barely begun to take effect.

Next year, as much as $200 billion in tax refunds will come to the great American middle class, bolstering affordability that much more.

So, folks, happy affordability and though it’s early, Happy Thanksgiving, too.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.