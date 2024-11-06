The New York Sun

Harris Calls Trump To Congratulate Him on Election Win as He Sweeps the Blue Wall States

Biden is also expected to call Trump to congratulate him.

AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Vice President Harris and President Biden on Labor Day, September 2, 2024. AP/Jacquelyn Martin
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
Vice President Harris is acknowledging her defeat to President Trump in the 2024 election.

Ms. Harris called Trump on Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox News. The vice president reportedly discussed “the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.”

The call came shortly after Fox News projected Trump would win Michigan and carry all three of the so-called Blue Wall states. 

She is expected to deliver a concession speech at 4 p.m. Thursday at her alma mater, Howard University. President Biden is also expected to call Trump to congratulate him on winning the election, and he is scheduled to deliver remarks on Thursday as well. 

The acknowledgment of Ms. Harris’s defeat caps off a prolonged election season that had many twists and turns, from Trump being convicted to surviving two assassination attempts and Mr. Biden’s decision to suspend his re-election bid.

After all the dramatic events, polls up to Election Day showed the race was neck-and-neck. However, Trump swept all three Blue Wall states as well as the battleground states of Georgia and North Carolina. He was also leading in Arizona and Nevada as of Wednesday afternoon. 

In a victory speech early Wednesday morning, Trump said, “We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible.”

“It’s a political victory our country has never seen before,” he added.

And in a major accomplishment for Trump, he will likely become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in 20 years. He is also the first president since 1892 to win a non-consecutive second term. 

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
