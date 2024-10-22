Harris Campaign Recruits Eminem for Rare Political Appearance at Detroit in Final Star-Powered Swing State Push

The Harris campaign is counting on several influential performers to rev up voters in Michigan and at Atlanta as voting day inches closer.

The Grammy award winning rapper, Eminem, in a rare political appearance, is slated to introduce President Obama at a Harris-Walz campaign rally at his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, Tuesday night.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is not expected to perform, but will offer remarks about the presidential race and usher Mr. Obama onto the stage. Though the “Slim Shady” rapper has yet to wade into politics this election cycle, he has been an outspoken critic of President Trump since he first ran for office in 2016.

During the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem famously broadcast a scorching five-minute rap about the 45th president, calling him a “racist 94-year-old grandpa” who will “probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” He later acknowledged — in the lyrics of a 2018 song “Chloraseptic (Remix)” — that his tirade against Trump “practically cut my motherf—–g fan base in half.”

In 2020, he gave President Biden permission to use his hit song

“Lose Yourself” for a major ad campaign launched just days before the election. Eminem shared the video on X with the message, “One opportunity… #vote.”

Eminem is just one of the influential stars being recruited by the Harris campaign to rev up voters in key battleground states.

Over the weekend, Lizzo, who is also a Detroit native, took the stage at a Harris-Walz rally in Michigan. The pop star took the opportunity to rail against Trump for saying, during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, that Detroit was like a “developing nation” and that that “our whole country will end up being like Detroit” if Vice President Harris is elected.

“They say if Kamala Harris wins, the whole country will be like Detroit,” the Grammy award winning singer said last week. “Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit’s name!”

Then, on Saturday evening, Ms. Harris was joined by Usher for an event at his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. He called on voters to “make a difference in this election” and take advantage of their opportunity “to choose a new generation of leadership for our country.”

The star-studded campaign appearances will continue through the week with a performance by Bruce Springsteen at a campaign rally with Mr. Obama at Atlanta on Thursday. He will take the stage again on Monday for a rally at Philadelphia.